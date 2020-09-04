 Skip to main content
Joe Biden says he’s been tested for COVID-19, will be checked regularly throughout campaign

Bill Barrow and Will Weissert
WILMINGTON, Del.
The Associated Press
Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden puts his face mask back on after a campaign event in Wilmington, Del., on Sept. 4, 2020.

KEVIN LAMARQUE/Reuters

Joe Biden said Friday that he’s been tested at least once for the COVID-19 virus and promised he will be tested regularly during his general election campaign against President Donald Trump.

The Democratic presidential nominee told reporters of his testing protocol during a wide-ranging news conference in which he blasted Trump for downplaying the coronavirus and thus ensuring that it will continue to kill Americans and ravage the economy.

For much of the summer, Biden’s advisers deflected questions about whether the former vice-president was being tested himself as he anchored his campaign almost exclusively from his Delaware home, travelling sparingly as a precaution.

“They’re going to do it on a regular basis,” Biden said of the testing.

He noted that the Secret Service agents assigned to protect him and “everyone” else who comes into his home is tested already. Biden said he didn’t know specifically when his next test would be.

“I just, `yes, sir,’ show up and put my head back,” Biden said. “I imagine it’ll be sometime this week, but it will be a regular basis.”

Biden and Trump offer voters a sharp contrast on the pandemic and its economic effects.

Defying public health experts’ guidance on social distancing, Trump has resumed regular campaign travel to events where his supporters crowd airplane hangars, most of them without masks. The president, who doesn’t wear a mask regularly himself, mocked Biden for his face coverings.

“Did you ever see a man that likes a mask as much as him?” Trump asked a rally crowd Thursday night in Pennsylvania. He added: “You know what, it gives him a feeling of security. If I were a psychiatrist — right? I’d say, this guy’s got some big issues.”

Biden smiled widely Friday when asked about the president’s remarks. “I’m a smart fella. I listen to scientists,” Biden said, before turning serious. “This is not a game. Life and death. Life and death. It’s hard to respond to something so idiotic.”

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

