 Skip to main content

U.S. Politics

Register
AdChoices

Joe Biden seeks to upstage Pete Buttigieg in fight for California votes

Michael R. Blood
Los Angeles
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, left, and Long Beach mayor Robert Garcia arrive during a touring the Gerald Desmond Bridge Replacement Project in Long Beach, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020.

The Associated Press

Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg chased California votes on Friday in duelling events, looking to sway Democrats in the state that delivers the largest haul of delegates in the presidential contest.

Appearing at a short-term housing complex for the homeless, Buttigieg promised a new era of help for people living on the streets, while Biden sought to upstage the former South Bend, Indiana, mayor with a formal endorsement from Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti attended by firefighters. The endorsement was initially announced Thursday.

Garcetti called Biden a long-time friend, “the right leader at the right moment.” Garcetti was an early supporter of President Barack Obama, in whose administration Biden served as vice-president for eight years.

Story continues below advertisement

Buttigieg’s stop highlighted the homeless crisis in Los Angeles, where tent cities line downtown streets and freeway underpasses are frequently filled with makeshift communities of people with nowhere else to go. He listened intently to stories from residents of the so-called bridge home who described their journey from the streets to the shelter, where they are linked with health services, receive assistance restoring their lives and, hopefully, locate permanent housing. Residents can stay up to nine months.

Jessica Kelly, who said she once had a career in pharmaceutical sales, described how her life unravelled after a string of back surgeries led to opioid misuse and, eventually, a heroin addition. After several years without a home, finding a bed at the shelter has been “a blessing for me,” she told Buttigieg.

Buttigieg has said he will invest $430 billion to make affordable housing available for over 7 million families while aiming to end homelessness for families with children.

The mayor stressed that homeless was a problem that cuts across communities “of every size, in every climate.” He has faced criticism in his hometown for being too slow to act, but his campaign said homelessness was cut by 25% during his tenure.

A small but noisy group of Black Lives Matter protesters shadowed his visit, chanting on a sidewalk outside the shelter that Buttigieg was a “fake” and “anti-black.” A planned outdoor discussion with residents was moved indoors, though the din of the protesters could still be faintly heard in the room.

“The people of South Bend feel abandoned,” said protester Kahmiil Middleton, who lives in South Bend.

Buttigieg told reporters afterward, “It is important to me that I have the support that I do from black residents of South Bend. I know that support is not 100%, and I respect those political differences.”

Story continues below advertisement

Candidates are competing for over 400 delegates in California’s March 3 primary, though mail-in ballots will be going out a month earlier, at the time the Iowa caucuses kick off the presidential election.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders has a massive volunteer organizing effort under way in California, while billionaire Michael Bloomberg has been spending tens of millions on TV advertising across the heavily Democratic state. With Garcetti’s endorsement, Biden is strengthening his position as the favourite within the Democratic establishment.

President Donald Trump, who lost California by over 4 million votes in 2016, has called the homelessness crisis in Los Angeles, San Francisco and other big cities disgraceful and faulted the “liberal establishment” for the problem.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies