Upcoming

Join Washington correspondent Adrian Morrow for a live Q&A Friday Nov. 6 at 10 a.m. (ET) for the latest on the U.S. presidential election

Adrian MorrowU.S. Correspondent
Paul WaldieEurope Correspondent
Donald Trump at the White House in Washington on November 4, and Joe Biden in Wilmington, Delaware on November 5, 2020.

The U.S. election is being decided by a small number of key states where mail-in ballots may make the difference in the outcome. Adrian Morrow will discuss the latest on the results and what the next president will have to face in their first four years in office with European correspondent Paul Waldie.

Have a question for Adrian? Please submit your questions by e-mailing audience@globeandmail.com.

Washington correspondent Adrian Morrow will discuss the election and take reader questions on what we do – and don’t – know about the results. Join us Friday, Nov. 6 at 10 a.m. (ET).

Posted by The Globe and Mail on Thursday, November 5, 2020


Follow our live updating map, our continuing daily coverage, and an explainer on why this year’s results are taking longer than in previous elections.


