Join Washington correspondent Adrian Morrow for a live Q&A Friday Nov. 6 at 10 a.m. (ET) for the latest on the U.S. presidential election

The U.S. election is being decided by a small number of key states where mail-in ballots may make the difference in the outcome. Adrian Morrow will discuss the latest on the results and what the next president will have to face in their first four years in office with European correspondent Paul Waldie.
Have a question for Adrian? Please submit your questions by e-mailing audience@globeandmail.com.
Washington correspondent Adrian Morrow will discuss the election and take reader questions on what we do – and don’t – know about the results. Join us Friday, Nov. 6 at 10 a.m. (ET).Posted by The Globe and Mail on Thursday, November 5, 2020
Follow our live updating map, our continuing daily coverage, and an explainer on why this year’s results are taking longer than in previous elections.
- When: Friday, Nov. 6 at 10am
- Where: The Globe’s Facebook page
- Send us your questions: audience@globeandmail.com
More reporting on the U.S. election
https://www.theglobeandmail.com/world/us-politics/article-us-election-live-updates-biden-inches-closer-to-win-protesters/
Opinion and commentary
The Globe editorial board: If Donald Trump has to go, he’ll make sure to break a few more things before leaving
Omar El Akkad: The modern Republican Party’s core value is having no values at all
Sarah Kendzior: The election shows the United States is a broken country