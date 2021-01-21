Listen in: David Frum and Lawrence Martin discuss Joe Biden’s agenda

As Trump’s presidency ends and Joe Biden moves into the White House, there are many questions around what the future holds for Trump, the Republican Party, and how the first 100 days will take shape for the Democrats. For many, Donald Trump’s leaving office is a blessing that clears the path for a cleansing. But what is Biden’s agenda, and will he be healer, a builder, or a bust?

Listen in to David Frum, senior editor at the Atlantic, in conversation with Globe and Mail public affairs columnist Lawrence Martin, who has spent most of the last four years in Washington covering the Trump administration, as they discuss America’s next chapter. Is it a new dawn, or dark days ahead?