Maine expands list of abortion providers

Maine expands list of abortion providers

AUGUSTA, Maine
The Associated Press
Gov. Janet Mills at the State House in Augusta, Maine on Feb. 11, 2019.

Robert F. Bukaty/The Associated Press

Maine is making it easier to get an abortion with the governor’s signing of her bill to allow nurse practitioners and other non-doctors to perform abortions.

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills signed the bill Monday.

Maine is set to allow nurse practitioners, physician assistants and certified nurse-midwives to perform abortions. Such advanced clinicians could provide abortion medication and in-clinic abortions, which typically involve suction.

Nearly two dozen states including Vermont and New Hampshire allow certain non-doctors to perform medication abortions following court and agency rulings.

Only physicians perform abortion in most states. Planned Parenthood is challenging physician-only laws in Idaho, Virginia, Maine, Wisconsin and Arizona.

Maine is on track to join California to become the second state with a law allowing non-doctors to perform abortions.

