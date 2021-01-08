West Virginia state lawmaker faces charges; FBI investigating officer’s death

A West Virginia state lawmaker has been charged with entering a restricted area of the U.S. Capitol after he livestreamed himself rushing into the building with a mob of President Donald Trump’s supporters.
Ken Kohl, a top deputy federal prosecutor in Washington, announced the charge against Republican state delegate Derrick Evans on a call in which he presented dozens of new charges against members of the crowd that violently stormed the Capitol on Wednesday.
His lawyer, John Bryan, said he hadn’t seen the complaint against Mr. Evans and couldn’t comment. He did not say whether Mr. Evans had been taken into custody, but television station WSAZ posted a video on Twitter showing FBI agents escorting the handcuffed lawmaker from a home.
“He’s a fine man. And thank you, Mr. Trump, for inviting a riot at the White House,” a woman identifying herself as Mr. Evans’s grandmother told station reporters as her grandson was being taken into custody.
Legislators from at least seven other states travelled to Washington, D.C., to back Mr. Trump and demonstrate against the counting of electoral votes confirming Democrat Joe Biden’s victory. It’s unknown if any other elected official joined the attack on the Capitol.
A growing number of Republicans and Democrats said they want to expel Mr. Evans from the legislature if he does not resign. Mr. Bryan said late Thursday that the delegate did not commit a crime and doesn’t plan to resign.
No one in the office of West Virginia Republican House leader Roger Hanshaw responded to an e-mail requesting comment.
In his now-deleted video, widely shared online, Mr. Evans is clamouring inside a jam-packed Capitol building doorway, trying with others to push his way inside. He hollers along with other Trump loyalists and fist-bumps a law enforcement officer who let them in.
Mr. Evans’s lawyer has said he was acting as an amateur journalist recording the day’s events and that he was not involved in violence.
After pushing into the building, video shows Mr. Evans milling around the Capitol Rotunda, where historic paintings depict the republic’s founding, and imploring others to not vandalize artwork and busts. Some of the pieces were later vandalized.
“Our house!” Mr. Evans yells inside Capitol halls. “I don’t know where we’re going. I’m following the crowd.”
A man pictured sitting at U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s desk is also among those facing federal charges stemming from the siege, federal prosecutors said on Friday.
Mr. Kohl said the department is charging Richard Barnett of Arkansas in connection with his entering Ms. Pelosi’s office where he “left a note and he removed some of the speaker’s mail.”
In addition, acting attorney-general Jeffrey Rosen announced the FBI would team up with Washington’s police department to jointly investigate the death of Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick, who died from injuries sustained while defending the U.S. Capitol.
“Just because you’ve left the D.C. region, you can still expect a knock on the door if we find out you were part of the criminal activity at the Capitol,” Steven D’antuono, the FBI Washington Field Office’s assistant director in charge, said at a telephone news briefing.
Mr. D’antuono declined to characterize the probe into Mr. Sicknick’s death as a homicide investigation during the call, saying the circumstances of the officer’s death were still being reviewed.
“We’re not going to go into it at this point because it’s an active investigation,” he said.
Late on Thursday evening, the Capitol Police confirmed Mr. Sicknick had died after sustaining injuries while on duty at the U.S. Capitol during the riot.
After being injured by protesters, the officer returned to his office where he collapsed. He died at a hospital.
The Capitol Police have said the Washington police’s homicide unit is probing the death.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and fellow officers of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick, who succumbed last night to the injuries he suffered defending the U.S. Capitol, against the violent mob who stormed it on January 6th,” Mr. Rosen said in a statement.
With a report from Reuters
