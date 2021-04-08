 Skip to main content
U.S. Politics

Matt Gaetz associate Joel Greenberg working toward plea deal with prosecutors

Mike Schneider
Orlando, Florida, United States
The Associated Press
Open this photo in gallery

Rep. Matt Gaetz gives his opening statement during a House Judiciary Committee markup of the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington on Dec. 11, 2019.

Patrick Semansky/The Associated Press

An associate of Rep. Matt Gaetz’s is working toward a plea deal with federal prosecutors investigating a sex trafficking operation, potentially escalating the legal and political jeopardy facing the Florida congressman.

The revelation that a political ally of Gaetz’s, Joel Greenberg, is seeking to strike a plea deal with investigators came during a hearing Thursday at federal court in Orlando. It’s a significant step in the case and signals that Greenberg could potentially serve as a witness in the Justice Department’s investigation into Gaetz.

“I am sure Matt Gaetz is not feeling very comfortable today,” Fritz Scheller, a lawyer for Greenberg, said after the hearing.

Federal prosecutors are examining whether Gaetz and Greenberg paid underage girls or offered them gifts in exchange for sex, according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity because they could not discuss details publicly. Gaetz has denied the allegations and insists he will not resign his seat in Congress.

A call to the congressman’s cellphone on Thursday yielded a message that he was not accepting calls at this time. He also did not respond to a text message.

When asked directly if Greenberg, a former local tax collector outside Orlando, was co-operating with prosecutors on the Gaetz case, Scheller cited attorney-client privilege. But he said Greenberg’s co-operation would likely be contingent on whether it was required by prosecutors to get a plea deal.

“If someone signs a co-operation agreement, they are required to co-operate,” Scheller told reporters outside the federal courthouse in Orlando.

Scheller also refused to answer when asked if Greenberg had any incriminating evidence against Gaetz.

“I think if Mr. Greenberg accepts a plea agreement, he will want to show his sense of remorse, which he does have, and his sense of acceptance of responsibility,” Scheller said. “He’s uniquely situated.”

Greenberg’s legal problems began last summer when he was arrested on charges of stalking a political opponent. Greenberg mailed fake letters to his opponent’s school signed by a non-existent “very concerned student” who alleged the opponent had engaged in sexual misconduct with another student, according to an indictment from last June.

Last August, Greenberg was charged with sex trafficking a girl between ages 14 and 17 and using a state database to look up information about the girl and other people with whom he was engaged in “sugar daddy” relationships, according to an indictment.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges. Additional charges accusing Greenberg of embezzling US$400,000 from the Seminole County Tax Collector’s office were added last month, according to the indictment.

Greenberg had been scheduled to go to trial in Orlando in June.

U.S. District Judge Gregory Presnell said Thursday that the trial would be pushed back to July if Greenberg is unable to reach a deal with prosecutors by the middle of next month.

