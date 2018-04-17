 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

McConnel says he won’t hold vote on legislation to protect special counsel Mueller

McConnel says he won’t hold vote on legislation to protect special counsel Mueller

WASHINGTON
The Associated Press

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he won’t be holding a vote on legislation to protect special counsel Robert Mueller from being fired by President Donald Trump, essentially killing the bipartisan bill.

McConnell tells Fox News that the measure’s “not necessary” despite a push by Republican and Democratic senators to bring it forward.

McConnell says, “We’ll not be having this on the floor of the Senate.”

Story continues below advertisement

He says there’s “no indication” Trump will fire Mueller – and even if Congress was able to pass the legislation, he doubts the president will sign it.

McConnell says, “I don’t think he should fire Mueller, and I don’t think he’s going to, so this is a piece of legislation that’s not necessary, in my judgment.”

As adult-film actress Stormy Daniels looked on, a federal judge ordered U.S. President Donald Trump’s longtime personal lawyer Michael Cohen to cough up the name of a client he had hoped to keep secret at a Monday court hearing: Sean Hannity. Chris Dignam reports. Reuters
Report an error
We have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We expect to have our new commenting system, powered by Talk from the Coral Project, running on our site by the end of April, 2018. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.