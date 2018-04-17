McConnel says he won’t hold vote on legislation to protect special counsel Mueller

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he won’t be holding a vote on legislation to protect special counsel Robert Mueller from being fired by President Donald Trump, essentially killing the bipartisan bill.

McConnell tells Fox News that the measure’s “not necessary” despite a push by Republican and Democratic senators to bring it forward.

McConnell says, “We’ll not be having this on the floor of the Senate.”

Story continues below advertisement

He says there’s “no indication” Trump will fire Mueller – and even if Congress was able to pass the legislation, he doubts the president will sign it.

McConnell says, “I don’t think he should fire Mueller, and I don’t think he’s going to, so this is a piece of legislation that’s not necessary, in my judgment.”