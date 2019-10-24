Mike Pence states support for Hong Kong pro-democracy protests

Open this photo in gallery Vice President Pence’s message, delivered in a speech at the Wilson Center think tank in Washington Thursday, was the strongest rhetoric yet on Hong Kong from the Trump administration, which has generally been muted in its response to the protests. Jacquelyn Martin/The Associated Press

U.S. Vice-President Mike Pence has expressed support for pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong, and warned that the Trump administration may refuse to sign a trade deal with Beijing if Chinese authorities continue to violently crack down on the demonstrators.

Mr. Pence’s message, delivered in a speech at the Wilson Center think tank in Washington Thursday, was the strongest rhetoric yet on Hong Kong from the Trump administration, which has generally been muted in its response to the protests.

The vice-president’s remarks come just one day after President Donald Trump took a starkly different tone on Syria, where he said the U.S. would pull back its troops in a turn towards a non-interventionist foreign policy.

Story continues below advertisement

“To the millions in Hong Kong who have been peacefully demonstrating to protect your rights these past months: We stand with you. We are inspired by you. We urge you to stay on the path of non-violent protest,” the Vice-President said.

Mr. Trump has fervently taken on China, imposing tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars’ worth of goods in a bid to win trade concessions and get China to stop taking U.S. companies’ intellectual property. But the President’s complaints about Beijing tend to focus on economics rather than human rights.

But the vice-president said at the Wilson Center that these two threads are linked. He underlined his and Mr. Trump’s previous comments that, if China hopes to reach a deal to escape tariffs, it cannot attack the protesters. Thousands of people have been reported injured in the demonstrations.

“Hong Kong is a living example of what can happen when China embraces liberty. And yet, for the last few years, Beijing has increased its interventions in Hong Kong and engaged in actions that curtail the rights and liberties that Hong Kong’s people were guaranteed,” Mr. Pence said.

But it was unclear whether Mr. Pence’s rhetoric would be backed by any concrete action.

“The more the administration says they stand with Hong Kong is good news, but Trump has always seen it as just a bargaining chip with China,” said Victoria Hui, a political scientist at the University of Notre Dame and a board member of the Hong Kong Democracy Council.

Mr. Pence’s speech, for instance, was originally scheduled for June, but was put on hold as the White House worked for a breakthrough in talks. In August, after riot police clashed with protesters at Hong Kong’s airport, Mr. Trump described it merely as a “tough situation.” On Oct. 1, Mr. Trump congratulated his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, on the 70th anniversary of the Communist Party’s rise to power.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Last week, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act, which would impose sanctions on Chinese officials who violate the terms of Hong Kong’s handover from the Britain to China in 1997. Under those rules, the territory enjoys semi-autonomy and more freedoms than mainland China. It is not clear when the legislation will be voted on by the Senate.

Mr. Trump has shown antipathy towards foreign entanglements. Earlier this month, the President pulled U.S. troops back from northern Syria, allowing Turkey to occupy land previously controlled by America’s Kurdish allies. Mr. Trump said on Wednesday that the move was part of a broader policy shift towards isolationism. “Let someone else fight over this long-bloodstained sand,” he said.

Mary Lovely, an economics professor and China expert at Syracuse University, said Mr. Pence’s words were unlikely to have much tangible effect. For one, she said, Beijing was likely already well aware that escalating violence in Hong Kong would make it harder to reach a trade deal. For another, the Trump administration has not indicated willingness to mete out real consequences, such as sanctions, on China for its treatment of the protests, she contended.

“Giving the protesters any impression the U.S. would come to their rescue is badly mistaken,” Prof. Lovely said. “The U.S. has pulled out of Syria. It’s hard to see how there would be any real support for protesters in Hong Kong.”

Still, Mr. Pence insisted in his speech, the Trump administration will be tougher on Beijing than previous administrations. And he condemned both the NBA and Nike for “kowtowing” to China by disowning a National Basketball Association team’s general manager for supporting the Hong Kong protesters.

“In siding with the Chinese Communist Party and silencing free speech, the NBA is acting like a wholly owned subsidiary of the authoritarian regime," the Vice-President said.

Story continues below advertisement

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.