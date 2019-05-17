 Skip to main content

Missouri's Republican-led legislature sends abortion bill to governor's desk

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.
The Associated Press
Missouri’s Republican-led Legislature has approved a ban on abortions at eight weeks of pregnancy, and GOP Gov. Mike Parson is expected to sign it.

House lawmakers gave the sweeping abortion bill final approval Friday.

The proposed ban allows exceptions only in medical emergencies, not cases of rape or incest.

The Missouri legislation comes after Alabama’s governor signed a bill Wednesday making performing an abortion a felony in nearly all cases.

Republican-led legislatures around the U.S. are imposing new abortion restrictions, hoping more conservative justices will overturn the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling legalizing abortion.

Kentucky, Mississippi, Ohio and Georgia have approved bans on abortion once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can occur in about the sixth week of pregnancy.

