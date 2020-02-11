Sanders holds narrow lead over Buttigieg in New Hampshire Democratic primary

Open this photo in gallery Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg emerged as the top two candidates in New Hampshire, a close repeat of results in Iowa. JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP/Getty Images

Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg are neck and neck in the New Hampshire Democratic presidential primary, looking set to repeat their virtual draw last week in Iowa and leaving the party sharply divided.

The leftist Mr. Sanders had 26 per cent of the vote to the moderate Mr. Buttigieg’s 24 per cent with 82 per cent of precincts reporting.

Amy Klobuchar, another moderate who saw a sudden surge in the final days after a strong debate performance, was in third with 20 per cent

It was a rough night for both progressive Elizabeth Warren and moderate Joe Biden, who were each sitting around nine per cent. Mr. Biden – once the race’s front-runner – jetted out of the state before voting had even finished.

The split result in the marathon race’s second contest leaves the competition deadlocked as it moves past two small, overwhelmingly white states and to more diverse Nevada and South Carolina.

While his strong finish demonstrates the staying power of Mr. Sanders, the 78-year-old senator from neighbouring Vermont, it was not as decisive a win as his 20-point victory in 2016.

Both Mr. Buttigieg and Ms. Klobuchar, meanwhile, surged in the final week and gained much-needed campaign boosts.

“Because of you, we are taking this campaign to Nevada,” Ms. Klobuchar told supporters Tuesday night. “I came back and we delivered,” she said. “America deserves a president who is as resilient as her people.”

Mr. Sanders has been treated like a rock star at his campaign stops in the state, with armies of mostly young fans queuing up outside his rallies and cheering deliriously for him.

At his election party Tuesday night, the crowd stomped the floor, chanting “Bernie beats Trump” and “another world is possible, we are unstoppable.” To his supporters, Mr. Sanders’s appeal is a mix of his ambitious policy promises – universal health care, free university tuition and aggressive action on climate change – and his perceived authenticity. The self-described socialist has been fighting for substantially the same political agenda since the 1960s.

“I love how consistent he’s been throughout history,” said Julianna Larue, a 19-year-old university student. “He speaks a lot to the younger generations because he wants us to live in a better world.”

Mr. Sanders has benefited from volunteers flooding in from out of state, as well as the best fundraising operation in the race, despite not doing corporate fundraisers.

Mr. Buttigieg, for his part, has been on the ascendancy for the past two weeks, portraying himself as the party’s best hope for stopping Mr. Sanders. The boyish former mayor of South Bend, Ind., has sold himself as a conciliator who can bring moderate Republicans fed up with Mr. Trump into the party.

Paul Wilson, a 72-year-old mathematics professor, said he felt Mr. Buttigieg was a safer bet to take on Mr. Trump because Mr. Sanders would be easier for the President to tarnish.

“What we’ve had for the last few years is this politics by assassination. They will do it for sure with Bernie because he’s a socialist,” said Mr. Wilson as he left a Buttigieg rally at Plymouth State University. “Pete to my mind has a solid gold background. He’s bulletproof in that way.”

But Mr. Buttigieg faces a steep hill. He lags far behind in national polls, and is stuck in single digits in Nevada and South Carolina.

South Carolina, where some two-thirds of Democrats are black, will be a particular problem for Mr. Buttigieg, who has struggled to answer questions about disproportionate arrests of black people for marijuana possession in South Bend during his mayoralty.

Ms. Klobuchar is also mired in single digits nationally, and in both of the next two states.

Mr. Biden appeared to grow increasingly irascible as his prospects faded in New Hampshire. At one event, he called a university student a “lying dog-faced pony soldier” in an exchange over his poor result in Iowa. And on Tuesday, he left the state midway through the day, heading on to South Carolina as his rivals waited in New Hampshire for the results.

“It ain’t over, man. It’s just getting started,” Mr. Biden told supporters in South Carolina.

Ms. Warren, for her part, pitched herself as a unity candidate Tuesday night, with an appeal for the contenders to stop attacking each other. “These harsh tactics might work if you’re willing to burn down the rest of the party in order to be the last man standing,” she said. “We can’t afford to fall into factions. We can’t afford to squander our collective power. We will win when we come together.”

In the past week, Mr. Biden unleashed attack ads mocking Mr. Buttigieg’s inexperience, Mr. Buttigieg derided Mr. Sanders as a man with “extreme” policies and Mr. Sanders’s supporters booed Mr. Buttigieg at an all-candidates forum.

New Hampshire is unrepresentative of the country as a whole: It has only 1.4 million residents and is 93 per cent white. But the state has made its disproportionate influence felt. Since 1972, the eventual Democratic nominee has placed either first or second here.

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang and Colorado Senator Michael Bennet both suspended their campaigns Tuesday after finishing in the low single digits. Billionaire Tom Steyer and Representative Tulsi Gabbard had similarly dismal finishes but looked set to stay in the race.