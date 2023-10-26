Open this photo in gallery: Mike Johnson holds up an article while questioning Attorney General William Barr during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on the oversight of the Department of Justice on Capitol Hill, on July 28, 2020.Chip Somodevilla/The Associated Press

On Oct. 3, eight far-right Republican members of the U.S. House of Representatives engineered the overthrow of their leader, House speaker Kevin McCarthy. On Wednesday, they replaced him with Mike Johnson, a previously obscure election denier from Louisiana who wants to ban abortion nationwide and cut off military aid to Ukraine.

In the intervening three weeks, the Republicans nominated three other men for the job, only to dump each one in turn amid caucus infighting. All the while, the lower chamber was completely paralyzed, unable to deal with anything – from the federal budget to the U.S. response to Hamas’s attacks in Israel.

In his victory speech, Mr. Johnson declared, “The people’s House is back in business.”

But the dysfunction is leading to mounting questions about the Republicans’ ability to govern amid crises at home and abroad, including a looming deadline next month when the government will run out of money. Whether the chamber can get anything of substance done after the spectacle of not even being able to choose a leader for itself remains an open question.

How did this happen?

The trouble began after Mr. McCarthy passed a stopgap bill to keep the government funded until Nov. 17. Florida Representative Matt Gaetz, who opposed the measure and has a history of animosity with Mr. McCarthy, launched a campaign to throw him out of office. With the help of congressional Democrats, he succeeded.

But Republicans struggled to find a candidate for speaker who could secure enough support within their divided caucus to be elected on the House floor.

A bid by House Majority Leader Steve Scalise was tanked by an alliance between the far right and Mr. McCarthy’s remaining loyalists. Hardliner Jim Jordan finished second to Democrat Hakeem Jeffries on three consecutive ballots after moderate Republicans withheld their support. Whip Tom Emmer was his party’s nominee for just four hours before attacks from the right and former president Donald Trump over his voting record – he supported same-sex marriage and certifying the 2020 election – forced him to drop out.

Analysis: Republicans’ choice as Speaker strains metaphors for calling in an untested backup

To be elected speaker, a candidate must win an absolute majority of votes in the House. With Democrats united behind Mr. Jeffries and Republicans controlling the House by a narrow margin – just five seats – almost the entire GOP caucus had to back a candidate for them to win. Exhausted legislators finally rallied around Mr. Johnson, mostly because he was so little-known that he had no serious enemies.

The House has long suffered from gridlock and consistently ranks as one of the U.S.’s least popular institutions. But both the overthrow of Mr. McCarthy and the complete paralysis this month represent new levels of rancour.

Casey Burgat, the head of the legislative affairs program at George Washington University, said that, in decades past, infighting tended to take place behind closed doors and be limited to specific issues; civil rights legislation, for instance, was stalled throughout most of the 1940s and 1950s. What’s different now is seeing it play out in real time on social media and grind all governing to a halt.

Among the reasons, he said, is the number of members who have built their political careers on ideological purity rather than on getting things done. It’s a dynamic that has been on the rise since the brawling days of former speaker Newt Gingrich in the 1990s and has reached new heights in recent years.

“Their whole brand is wrapped up in being contrarian and willing to obstruct in order to stand up for principle,” Prof. Burgat said. “There has been this growing sentiment of ‘We have to burn the place down to make it work again.’ That’s fine if you’re in opposition, but when you’re the majority party, that message doesn’t really comport with the administration of government.”

Who’s the new guy?

Mr. Johnson is a lawyer from Shreveport, La., and was first elected to the House in 2018. He has never chaired a House committee and previously sat toward the bottom of the Republicans’ leadership structure. But if his management skills are untested, his politics are clear.

His best-known action in the House was leading 126 legislators in signing an amicus curiae brief backing an unsuccessful attempt to have the Supreme Court throw out Joe Biden’s presidential victory in four swing states. In a radio interview at the time, he spread the outlandish lie that voting machines from Venezuela had rigged the election against Mr. Trump.

Ideologically, Mr. Johnson is a hard-core social conservative. He backs a federal abortion ban and has called for doctors who perform the procedure to be sentenced to hard labour. His pre-political career included litigating in favour of anti-sodomy laws and other culture-war issues for the Alliance Defending Freedom. “The state is right to discriminate between heterosexual and homosexual conduct,” he wrote in an op-ed from the time. In others, he described same-sex relationships as “inherently unnatural,” “harmful and costly,” as well as a “dangerous lifestyle.”

Mr. Gaetz, among others, cheered Mr. Johnson’s rise as a right turn for the party. “If you don’t think that moving from Kevin McCarthy to MAGA Mike Johnson shows the ascendance of this movement and where the power in the Republican Party truly lies, then you’re not paying attention,” he said in an interview with Steve Bannon.

What’s the effect of all this?

For one, military aid to Ukraine is in serious jeopardy despite pleas for more help from President Volodymyr Zelensky last month. While helping Kyiv has bipartisan majority support in Congress, Mr. Johnson – who has consistently voted against it – now has the power to stop it from coming to a vote.

In a bid to circumvent this dynamic, Mr. Biden has packaged the next tranche of Ukraine aid in a larger, US$106-billion security request, which also includes help for Israel and the U.S.-Mexico border, both more popular causes with Republicans. He urged Congress on Wednesday to “get moving” on the issue.

The emboldened right in the House Republican caucus also sets the stage for tortuous negotiations with the Democrat-controlled White House and Senate over the federal budget. This could include a government shutdown, which Mr. Trump pushed for last month.

Ironically, Mr. Johnson’s plan for governing proposes another stopgap spending bill – the exact measure that got Mr. McCarthy defenestrated in the first place – to give the House more time to work on 12 larger pieces of budget legislation.

On a partisan level, the entire episode could turn out to be a gift to the Democrats. Not only did the Republicans struggle with the basics of governing, they ultimately chose as leader a man who espouses election denialism and opposition to abortion, two losing issues for the GOP in last year’s midterm elections. Mr. Biden has also struck a contrast between his decisive support for Israel – an issue on which Republicans usually lead – and the House chaos.

And it may be in the perceptions of U.S. democracy, both at home and abroad, that the spectacle of the past month has its most enduring effect.

“Other countries are looking at us, saying, ‘How dare they lecture us.’ A message of ‘Do as we say, not as we do’ is difficult when you’re trying to project democracy,” Prof. Burgat said. “Domestically, it won’t help voters have trust in institutions if they can’t even keep the doors open.”