U.S. Politics New York City police union wants Mayor Bill de Blasio and commissioner out over Garner firing

New York City police union wants Mayor Bill de Blasio and commissioner out over Garner firing

The Associated Press
Democratic presidential candidate and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Aug. 18, 2019, at the Hillsborough County Democrats Summer Picnic, in Greenfield, New Hampshire.

Steven Senne/The Associated Press

New York City’s largest police union says the mayor and police commissioner should lose their jobs over the firing last week of an officer in the 2014 chokehold death of Eric Garner.

Police Benevolent Association delegates unanimously approved no confidence resolutions Wednesday calling for Mayor Bill de Blasio’s removal from office and Commissioner James O’Neill’s immediate resignation.

Union president Patrick Lynch said the Aug. 19 firing of Officer Daniel Pantaleo for using a banned chokehold on Garner was the final straw in “an appalling pattern of malfeasance.”

A de Blasio spokeswoman says the vote “is another attempt by the (union) to divide our city and we won’t stand for it.”

Police spokesman Phil Walzak said O’Neill’s “heart and soul are with the NYPD” and that he’s honoured to lead the department.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

