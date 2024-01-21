Open this photo in gallery: Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley makes a campaign stop to greet people at MaryAnn's diner on Jan. 21, in Derry, New Hampshire.Joe Raedle/Getty Images

On a freezing weekend morning in small-town New Hampshire, Nikki Haley is playing the Republican Party’s greatest hits.

In front of 200 voters gathered at the Keene Country Club, the presidential contender opens her stump speech by lamenting the size of the U.S.’s national debt. Then, she complains that too many Americans are on food stamps. Next, she calls for various tax cuts. Finally, she champions building up the military to deter the country’s enemies. “We need to be focused on the threats of the future,” she says.

There was a time when Ms. Haley, a former South Carolina governor and United Nations ambassador, herself seemed the obvious future of her party. Born in 1972 to Indian immigrant parents, she represented Republican renewal while hewing to the small-government and hawkish-foreign-policy tenets of Reaganite orthodoxy. Then along came Donald Trump to turn the GOP into a vehicle for his nationalism and nativism.

Now, Ms. Haley is in the fight of her political life. In Tuesday’s make-or-break New Hampshire primary, the second contest in the marathon presidential nomination race, she will try to keep her bid alive another day – and prove that her brand of politics still has a place in a party that has largely left it behind.

“We can’t be a country in disarray and have a world on fire and go through four more years of chaos,” she warns the residents of Keene. “We will not survive it.”

It’s an uphill battle. Polls of New Hampshire voters give Mr. Trump a lead of as many as 19 percentage points. Lose here and Ms. Haley may not have enough momentum or donations to even stay in long enough to contest her home state of South Carolina next month.

On Sunday, hard-right Florida Governor Ron DeSantis quit the race and endorsed Mr. Trump. After placing a distant second in conservative Iowa, the first state to vote, he was polling in single digits in more moderate New Hampshire.

In a video announcing his decision, he derided Ms. Haley as representing “warmed-over corporatism” and “the old Republican guard of yesteryear.”

A state of 1.4 million amid mountains and evergreen forests, New Hampshire’s political quirks have made it a top target in Ms. Haley’s bid for an upset. Nearly 40 per cent of voters here are registered as “undeclared” – neither Republican nor Democrat – and she is hoping they will lend her their support out of opposition to Mr. Trump.

“He is divisive; he is a white supremacist. I don’t think anybody who wants to be a dictator should be in charge of our country,” said Rachel Lakin, a social worker, who came out to see Ms. Haley speak as she decided which party’s primary to vote in.

For Leroy Watson, a retired lawyer and lifelong Republican, Ms. Haley offers the rejuvenation that he believes could get his adoptive daughter, a 21-year-old Chinese-American, to identify with the party.

“I want the Republican Party that is going to attract her and be as accepting and open as it was for me,” Mr. Watson says. “I want to see a broader tent.”

In recent days, Mr. Trump’s attacks against Ms. Haley have become increasingly nasty and racist. On his Truth Social platform, he shared a report falsely claiming the U.S.-born Ms. Haley was ineligible to be president because her parents were immigrants. He also referred to her as “Nimbra,” an apparent mocking of her Punjabi first name, Nimarata.

At a Friday evening rally in Concord, New Hampshire’s small, picturesque capital, Mr. Trump called Ms. Haley “bird brain” and accused her of teaming up with unspecified “radical left communists” in the primary race. “Nikki Haley is backed by the deep state and the military-industrial complex,” he said. “She’s a globalist fool.”

At one point, Mr. Trump appeared to confuse her with former House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi, asserting that Ms. Haley was “in charge of security” at the U.S. Capitol during the riot of Jan. 6, 2021.

To Joan McClure, Ms. Haley’s pledges to reform the U.S.’s social safety-net programs, such as by raising the eligibility age for social security pensions, are non-starters. She’s also skeptical of continuing to spend tens of billions of dollars helping Ukraine resist Russia’s invasion, a central promise of Ms. Haley’s. Instead, she wants the money spent clamping down on migration at the border with Mexico.

“We’re paying all this money and it’s going out of the country. The United States can’t save everybody right now because we’re in such dire straits ourselves,” said Ms. McClure, who works in an agricultural supply store, as she sat in the audience after Mr. Trump’s rally.

For the former president’s loyal supporters, his myriad problems – chief among them 91 criminal charges, including for trying to overturn his 2020 election loss to Joe Biden – don’t much matter. They have bought into outlandish conspiracy theories that the Democrats rigged the election and Mr. Trump did nothing wrong.

“Those charges are a hoax,” said Suzan Mecherkany, who drove up from Massachusetts to watch him speak to 1,000 or so supporters in a hotel ballroom.

After months of muting her criticism of Mr. Trump, Ms. Haley now takes regular aim at him in her speeches. He “tells lies,” engenders “chaos” and can’t stop “praising dictators,” she says.

She points to his mixing her up with Ms. Pelosi as a potential sign of cognitive decline. Her platform calls for him, Mr. Biden and all other politicians older than 75 to take mental competency tests. “When you’re dealing with the pressures of a presidency, we can’t have someone else that we question whether they’re mentally fit to do this.”

Grumbles about the prospect of a Trump-Biden rematch abound in both parties. But Ms. Haley’s bet that there is enough such frustration to change the dynamics of the race remains a desperate gamble.

“Both are beyond their prime. And Trump, in particular, has too much baggage. He’ll be spending his time solving his problems instead of our problems,” said Judy Malinosky, a retired nurse and Republican voter.

If she has to choose between those two in a general election, she says, she doesn’t know what she’ll do. “I haven’t thought about that. That’s a nightmare.”