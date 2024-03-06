Nikki Haley says she is suspending her 2024 presidential campaign, leaving Donald Trump as the last major Republican candidate. The Associated Press

Nikki Haley has ended her presidential bid, clearing the way for Donald Trump to win the Republican nomination and setting up a general election rematch between him and Democratic President Joe Biden.

In a speech to her staff and volunteers in Charleston, South Carolina on Wednesday morning, Ms. Haley refused to endorse Mr. Trump and reprised her central campaign argument that he is too divisive to win.

“It is now up to Donald Trump to earn the votes of those in our party and beyond it who did not support him and I hope he does that,” she said. “At its best, politics is about bringing people into your cause, not turning them away. And our conservative cause badly needs more people.”

Quoting Margaret Thatcher, Ms. Haley advised her supporters to “never just follow the crowd, always make up your own mind.”

Ms. Haley’s exit follows Mr. Trump’s near sweep of Super Tuesday primary voting a day earlier. He won commanding victories in California and Texas, the country’s two most populous states, and also took mid-size prizes such as North Carolina, Virginia, Colorado, Massachusetts, Tennessee, Minnesota, Utah and Colorado. Ms. Haley prevailed only in small, liberal Vermont, although that modest victory did make her the first woman to win a Republican state primary.

Mr. Trump is expected to formally clinch a majority of convention delegates, and thus the nomination, next week when Georgia and Washington state vote.

His victories this week and in earlier primary contests, however, contained some warning signs: a significant bloc of voters remained solidly opposed to him even as he drove a dozen competitors from the race. Exit polling on Tuesday showed a majority of Ms. Haley’s voters do not believe Mr. Trump’s lie that the 2020 election was stolen. Ms. Haley claimed nearly a quarter of all votes cast in Republican primaries on Tuesday.

Still the former president’s support has remained solid despite his facing 91 criminal charges and accusations of authoritarianism over a platform that includes replacing civil servants with political appointees and rounding up undocumented immigrants. It helps him that Mr. Biden’s own popularity numbers are low, related in part to concerns about his age.

Ms. Haley, a former South Carolina governor who later served under Mr. Trump as United Nations ambassador, represented a last-ditch bid by Reaganite Republicans to take back their party. Her campaign was well-funded by major donors, including the Koch family network, and took off after a series of strong debate performances last year.

In her stump speeches, she hammered Mr. Trump for driving up the national debt while in office and for his seeming willingness to abandon Ukraine and other U.S. allies to the aggression of Russian President Vladimir Putin and other autocrats. The Generation X daughter of Indian immigrants, she also represented diversity for a party still dominated by aging white men.

On the campaign trail, she pitched herself as an alternative for voters alarmed by Mr. Trump but unsure of Mr. Biden’s abilities.

That appealed to Joanne Posulka, 70, a retired x-ray tech in Simpsonville, S.C., and Haley voter. “I am tired of the chaos with Trump. Biden is way to old – he doesn’t know where he is half the time.”

But Ms. Haley was unable to arrest the momentum of Mr. Trump, who nicknamed her “bird brain” and made fun of her for having a Punjabi first name, Nimrata.

In a post on his Truth Social platform Wednesday, Mr. Trump crowed that “Nikki Haley got TROUNCED last night, in record setting fashion” and accused her supporters and donors of being “Radical Left Democrats.”

Many Republican voters said they had no actual problem with Ms. Haley but that they simply liked Mr. Trump more.

“I don’t really have anything against her, but she’s no substitute for the real deal. If you can have the original article, why would you settle for anything less?” said Keith Muehlfeld, 72, a retired judge in Georgia. “I know a lot of people don’t like Trump’s style, but I’m not electing the godfather for my kids. I’m electing the president of the United States.”

Mr. Biden issued an appeal to her supporters to join him. “You don’t have to agree with me on everything to know MAGA extremist is a threat to this country,” he wrote on X, formerly Twitter, overtop a previous statement from Mr. Trump warning that anyone who donated to Ms. Haley would be “barred” from his “camp.”

The President, who faces no serious competitors in his party’s primaries, also notched easy victories across the board on Tuesday. But in several states, significant minorities of Democratic voters marked their ballots “uncommitted” as part of a protest against his support for Israel’s invasion of the Gaza Strip. If such discontent pushes down turnout for him in key swing states, it could cost Mr. Biden the general election.

The early conclusion to the primary season sets up one of the longest general election campaigns in history, stretching eight months until the Nov. 5 vote. It will also be a battle between two candidates suffering from deep unpopularity, though for wildly different reasons.

It is the first presidential rematch since Adlai Stevenson’s 1956 tilt against Dwight Eisenhower. If Mr. Trump were to succeed, he would become only the second former president to return to win back the office, following Grover Cleveland in 1892.

