 Skip to main content

U.S. Politics North Carolina gun shop buys billboard calling minority congresswomen 'The 4 Horsemen’

Subscribe
Register
Bookmarks Account
Bookmarks Account
AdChoices

North Carolina gun shop buys billboard calling minority congresswomen 'The 4 Horsemen’

MURPHY, N.C.
The Associated Press
Comments
Please log in to bookmark this story. Log In Create Free Account

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Open this photo in gallery

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Rep. Ayanna Pressley attend a hearing on drug pricing in the Rayburn House Office building on Capitol Hill July 26, 2019 in Washington.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

A new billboard in North Carolina shows four minority congresswomen smiling down on the small town of Murphy, their faces at odds with the apocalyptic phrase slapped above them: The 4 Horsemen Cometh.

The billboard funded by a local gun shop then shows a red line striking out the last word, editing the phrase to instead say “The 4 Horsemen are Idiots.” The Charlotte Observer reports the billboard by Cherokee Guns targets the same congresswomen who President Donald Trump recently told to return to the “crime infested places from which they came.”

Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Tlaib are all U.S. citizens, and only one emigrated from another country. The sign is signed “the Deplorables,” and has sparked sharp reactions online, both supportive and appalled.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter