Officers describe being ‘tortured’, blame Trump and allies for Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot

Defending an entrance to the U.S. Capitol from an armed mob of Trump supporters on Jan. 6, police officer Michael Fanone was dragged into the crowd, beaten unconscious and repeatedly shocked with a taser at the base of his skull. One man tried to take his gun and shoot him with it. He suffered both a heart attack and a concussion.
As shocked as Mr. Fanone was by the violence of the attack, he was equally outraged by the subsequent efforts of members of Congress to minimize its severity or shift the blame away from former president Donald Trump.
“So many of my fellow citizens, including so many of the people I put my life at risk to defend, are downplaying or outright denying what happened,” he told a congressional committee Tuesday, as he pounded the table. “I went to hell and back to protect them … but too many are now telling me that hell doesn’t exist, or that hell actually wasn’t that bad. The indifference shown to my colleagues is disgraceful.”
Mr. Fanone was one of four police officers who testified on the first day of the select committee investigating the Capitol riot. Each officer recounted in searing detail the hours-long battle, in which hundreds of police were beaten and gassed by rioters trying to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s presidential election victory over Mr. Trump. All four labelled the attack’s perpetrators as “terrorists” or “white nationalists.”
Each officer also laced into the former president and Republican legislators who have defended the rioters and tried to block any investigation of the attack.
Sergeant Aquilino Gonell of the Capitol Police took aim at Mr. Trump’s contention in a Fox News interview that his supporters were “hugging and kissing” officers at the Capitol that day. Mr. Gonell also slammed conspiracy theories that have sought to claim the riot was somehow instigated by Mr. Trump’s perceived enemies to make him look bad.
“If that was hugs and kisses, then we should all go to his house and do the same thing to him,” Mr. Gonell said of Mr. Trump. “It was not Antifa, it was not Black Lives Matter, it was not the FBI. It was his supporters that he sent over to the Capitol that day.”
Mr. Gonell described a desperate struggle as he and other officers tried to prevent a crush of rioters from breaching a narrow hallway leading into the Capitol.
“What we were subjected to that day was like something from a medieval battle. We fought hand to hand, inch by inch,” he said. “I could feel myself losing oxygen and thinking to myself: ‘This is how I’m going to die, defending this entrance.’ ”
One officer and four protesters died that day. Two more officers who has been present subsequently died by suicide.
Kevin McCarthy, the Republican leader in the House, attacked two of his own members this week for agreeing to sit on the committee. He derided Congresswoman Liz Cheney and Congressman Adam Kinzinger as “Pelosi Republicans” at a White House event Monday.
Ms. Cheney, one of only 10 Republican representatives to vote for Mr. Trump’s impeachment over the riot, said the investigation had to unravel what happened at the White House on the day of the insurrection.
“If those responsible are not held accountable, and if Congress does not act responsibly, this will remain a cancer on our constitutional republic,” she said.
Capitol police officer Harry Dunn also called on legislators to hold accountable the people who instigated the attack.
“If a hitman is hired, and he kills somebody, the hitman goes to the jail. But not only does the hitman go to jail, but the person who hired him does,” Mr. Dunn said. “There was an attack carried out on Jan. 6th, and a hitman sent them.”
Mr. Dunn, who is Black, described facing racist abuse from the mob that day, many of whom carried Confederate battle flags. At one point, a crowd of Mr. Trump’s supporters booed him and repeatedly called him the n-word. “This is our house: President Trump invited us here,” Mr. Dunn quoted the rioters as telling him.
David Hodges, like Mr. Fanone an officer with the Washington Metropolitan Police called in as backup by the outnumbered Capitol Police, also called for political accountability over the riot.
“I need you guys to address if anyone in power had a role in this, if anyone in power co-ordinated or aided and abetted or tried to downplay, tried to prevent the investigation of this terrorist attack,” he said.
Mr. Hodges was crushed in a Capitol doorway by the press of rioters in front of him. One rioter, making “guttural screams” and “foaming at the mouth,” used Mr. Hodges’s gas mask to bash his head against the door, he said. Others used stolen police shields and batons to beat him in the face and someone shot him with a fire extinguisher.
He said some rioters, ironically, carried pro-police flags. At one point, he said, an insurrectionist shouted that the police should not fight them because “we’re not Black Lives Matter.”
Both the officers and members of Congress sometimes teared up during the emotional hearing.
Stephanie Murphy, a Florida Democrat, credited the police with saving her life. She said their actions bought enough time for her to escape from a hiding place only a few paces from the rioters.
“The main reason rioters didn’t harm any members of Congress was because they didn’t encounter any members of Congress. And they didn’t encounter any members of Congress was because law enforcement officers did your jobs that day,” she said.
As rioters rampaged throughout the Capitol, they searched unsuccessfully for then-vice president Mike Pence, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and other legislators.
Mr. Gonell recounted being unable to hug his wife and son when he finally arrived home at 4 a.m. the next day, because he didn’t want to expose them to the tear gas and bearspray on his clothing.
Mr. Fanone said that, as the rioters attacked him, he wondered if he would ever see his four daughters again. Before losing consciousness, he said, he told his attackers that he had children, which finally prompted some members of the crowd to let him go.
“They tortured me, they beat me,” he said. “It’s disgraceful that members of our government were, I believe, responsible for inciting that behaviour.”
