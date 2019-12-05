Pelosi directs House to move forward with impeachment articles against Trump

Open this photo in gallery Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi finishes a statement at the Capitol, in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 5, 2019. J. Scott Applewhite/The Associated Press

Nancy Pelosi says congressional Democrats will draw up articles of impeachment against U.S. President Donald Trump for soliciting foreign interference in next year’s election, setting the stage for a vote in the House of Representatives before the end of this year.

The House Speaker announced Thursday morning that she had ordered Jerry Nadler, the chairman of the judiciary committee, to push forward with the efforts to remove Mr. Trump from office.

“Sadly, but with confidence and humility, with allegiance to our founders and a heart full of love for America, today I am asking our chairman to proceed with articles of impeachment,” Ms. Pelosi said at a Capitol Hill news conference.

The Democratic-controlled House will likely pass the articles of impeachment. Mr. Trump would then face a trial in the Senate, which would have to convict him with a two-thirds majority to remove him from office. The Republicans hold a majority in the Senate, making it almost certain Mr. Trump will be acquitted and will continue as President.

Ms. Pelosi's move was widely expected, following a string of explosive hearings and a scathing report by the House intelligence committee into Mr. Trump’s actions. But it confirmed the Democratic plan to act as quickly as possible.

Ms. Pelosi said Mr. Trump left her “no choice but to act” after he demanded Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky tarnish Joe Biden, one of Mr. Trump’s potential rivals in the 2020 presidential race, and the Democratic National Committee by announcing investigations into both. Witnesses at congressional hearings last week said Mr. Trump ransomed both US$400-million in military aid to Ukraine and a White House invitation for Mr. Zelensky to pressure Kyiv to open the investigations.

“The facts are uncontested: the President abused his power for his own personal political benefit at the expense of our national security by withholding military aid and a crucial Oval Office meeting in exchange for an announcement of an investigation into his political rival,” Ms. Pelosi said.

Open this photo in gallery U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk on the South Lawn of the White House, on Dec. 4, 2019, as they return from a NATO summit in England. Manuel Balce Ceneta/The Associated Press

Both Mr. Trump and the Democrats favour a fast process. This would allow the Democrats to focus on their own presidential nominating process, which starts with primaries and caucuses in February. And it would give Mr. Trump more time to push some signature legislation, such as an overhauled trade deal with Canada and Mexico, through Congress.

"If you are going to impeach me, do it now, fast, so we can have a fair trial in the Senate, and so that our Country can get back to business," Mr. Trump tweeted before Ms. Pelosi's announcement.

Two previous presidents – Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton – were impeached by the House but acquitted in the Senate. Richard Nixon faced articles of impeachment in the House, but resigned before they could be voted on.

In a hearing with constitutional experts earlier this week, the judiciary committee discussed several grounds for impeaching Mr. Trump. These include abusing his office by demanding the investigations and withholding military aid and the White House meeting; obstructing justice by refusing to co-operate with the congressional impeachment inquiry and ordering government officials to not testify; and trying to fire special counsel Robert Mueller to shut down his investigation into Russian election interference in the last election.

