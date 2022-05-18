Pennsylvania Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz speaks at his primary election night watch party in Newtown, Penn., May 17, 2022.HANNAH BEIER/Reuters

So much for Pennsylvania’s profile, cultivated for generations by bland, dutiful political figures, as a state of steady habits and a commonwealth of comity.

Comic and chaotic, bombastic and brutal, disorderly but ultimately decisive, the raucous Pennsylvania primary crashed to conclusion with a colourful but crowded winners’ circle: A celebrity doctor. A towering six-foot-eight Harvard graduate who favours cargo shorts and a faded hoodie and who was outfitted with a pacemaker on Election Day. A state legislator who was subpoenaed by the congressional committee investigating the insurrection at the Capitol. A crusading prosecutor who tried to enlist the pope in his offensive against pedophile priests.

And of course the figure without whom no contemporary American political drama would be complete, Donald Trump.

As if the political combat and contention that has dominated the state’s conversation for months weren’t enough, the primary election now is going into overtime. The fight for the Republican Senate nomination is too close to call and, with absentee ballots holding the balance of power, may not be resolved for days.

The result will be a clash for the state’s governor’s chair between an establishment Democrat and a Republican who tried to overturn the 2020 election and, one way or another, a fight for Pennsylvania’s critical seat in the Senate between two figures representing the new extremes of their party.

“The primary was wild because the personalities were so strong and the stakes are so great—and the general election is still six months away,” said Sarah Niebler, a political scientist at Dickinson College in Carlisle, Pa. “We are looking at months of negative, expensive and pretty crazy campaigning.”

The showcase prizefight is the battle between Democratic Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman, who suffered a stroke only days before he won the party’s nomination, and either Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz, who a dozen years ago had a colonoscopy on national television; headgear-fund executive David McCormick, who moved back to his native state only six months ago, for the Senate seat being relinquished by Patrick Toomey, one of the 50 Republicans in the evenly divided chamber.

The undercard pits Democratic state attorney general Josh Shapiro, who took on Pennsylvania’s Catholic clerical leadership for turning a blind eye to abuse by priests, against Republican state Senator Douglas Mastriano, who was at the “Stop the Steal” rally in Washington on Jan. 6, 2020, in the struggle to succeed Democratic Governor Tom Wolf.

Both races have national implications. The next governor will play a critical role in determining the destiny of the 20 electoral votes possessed by Pennsylvania, a classic battleground state with an east coast geography and a Midwest sensibility that voted once for Mr. Trump and once against him. The next senator could very well tip the balance in the Senate, now split evenly between the two major political parties. Indeed, already the contest has taken the unusual colour of being a test for control of the Senate, which has among its powers the task of confirming judicial nominees and which holds the power to wreck or redeem President Joe Biden’s legislative plans.

That was a central element of the Senate campaign of Mr. McCormick, who espoused many of Mr. Trump’s views but argued that he would be a more acceptable choice for undecided voters than Dr. Oz, who had Mr. Trump’s endorsement. His view was underscored by Senator Ted Cruz of Texas, who in an appearance for the former hedge-fund executive in Carnegie, outside Pittsburgh, said that if Republicans lose Pennsylvania this November, they’ll “lose the country.”

And for once, a set of Pennsylvania political battles stands as a symbol of the country’s broader political forces, for flickering across the 455-kilometre-wide state that stretches from the Atlantic coast to the shores of Lake Erie is a black-and-white motion picture of two major parties moving even farther apart.

“The Republican Senate and gubernatorial races were a fight over what the Trumpist party will stand for,” said Scott Meinke, a political scientist at Bucknell University in Lewisburg, Pa. “The Democratic races were a fight over what the Democratic coalition would look like in the future. Pennsylvania politics became polarized more slowly than they did elsewhere, but they are polarizing now.”

And though Mr. Trump emerged triumphant Tuesday night in the gubernatorial primary, it remains unclear whether that was a Pyrrhic victories or an indicator of his continued strength in American politics. His candidate in a North Carolina congressional primary, Rep. Ted Budd, prevailed, but in the Idaho gubernatorial primary, his choice, Lieutenant Governor Janice McGeachin, was trounced by incumbent Brad Little. If Dr. Oz is defeated in the primary or the general election, and if Mr. Mastriano loses in November, then the imprimatur of Mr. Trump’s endorsement will be devalued and his power on the national stage could be diminished.

The $200,000 campaign contribution for Mr. Shapiro from film director Steven Spielberg and his wife, Kate Capshaw, and the emergence of Dr. Oz, a prominent figure on the Oprah Winfrey Show, stand as symbols of a new aspect of Pennsylvania politics: the emergence of celebrity in a state that in 232 years has contributed only one president, James Buchanan (1857-1861)—generally considered the worst of the 19th century and a contender for the worst in the entirety of American history—and possessed of a political culture that, since the drafting of the Declaration of Independence (1776) and the Constitution (1787), has been more gray than grand.

“There is a cult of celebrity that is now mixed into our politics, even here in Pennsylvania,” said Michael Murphy, who teaches a course on leadership at Pittsburgh’s Carnegie Mellon University. “People can now be legitimate candidates for important roles when they have no experience whatsoever in governing.”

