Open this photo in gallery: Teenager Semaj O’Branty, in red shorts at right, leads a Philly Truce patrol in Nicetown-Tioga, one of the Philadelphia neighbourhoods where the group is trying to deter violence like the drive-by shooting that injured him when he was 10.Adrian Morrow/The Globe and Mail

On a sweltering August afternoon, a dozen adolescent boys file out of a public library in Philadelphia’s working-class Nicetown-Tioga neighbourhood and hit the streets. This is a peace patrol organized by Philly Truce, an anti-gun-violence group.

Some of the boys pass out handbills advertising mediation services. If there’s a conflict in the community, people can alert Philly Truce through an app, and volunteers will try to resolve the dispute before it escalates.

Others put up posters pushing back against the “no snitching” culture of impunity. “You do not have the right to remain silent,” reads the missive, taped to walls and fences, or displayed in shop windows. “Save our sons.”

Semaj O’Branty, like many of the teenagers volunteering today, has direct experience with the violence epidemic he is fighting against. One fall day when he was 10 years old, he was walking home from school when gunfire from a drive-by shooting tore through the air. A stray bullet struck him in the back of the head. He has had to relearn how to speak and walk.

“Stop using violence, stop going to violence every time,” Semaj, now 14, says. “People are getting caught in the crossfire.”





For the first time in years, there is cause for hope. After a historic spike during the COVID-19 pandemic, shootings in Philadelphia are down by more than 20 per cent so far this year. It’s a similar story across the United States. In a study of crime data from 37 cities, the Council on Criminal Justice think tank showed a drop in nearly all violent crime during the first six months of 2023. Homicides fell by 9 per cent compared with the same period last year.

But the situation nationwide remains worse than it was before the pandemic. The number of killings was still 24 per cent higher than in 2019, according to the study. The pace of shootings in Philadelphia – between three to nine most days – is astronomically high for a city in a wealthy country.

Some of the reasons are obvious: the U.S.’s notoriously soft gun laws and persistent inequalities. Others are less clear-cut: the lingering effects of the pandemic, for instance, or the country’s reckoning over police brutality. From Philadelphia’s streets to its corridors of power, everyone is clear that the city has a long road ahead and the solutions won’t be easy.

Long-time friends Mazzie Casher and Stephen Pickens started Philly Truce in late 2020, as homicides for the year climbed toward 500. The last time the city had been so violent was 1990, when the two were in high school.

“It’s poverty, it’s marginalization, combined with very low value on mental health and poor education,” Mr. Casher, 48, says. “It just leaves people with nothing but their reputation, and violence is the currency their reputation is based on.”

Open this photo in gallery: Leam Bucks approaches the Philly Truce team and speaks with Jon McKay. Residents can notify the group about local disputes through an app, which alerts mediators to de-escalate the situation.Adrian Morrow/The Globe and Mail

On July 3, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw talks to media after a shooting; the next day, caution tape hangs on 56th Street in Kingsessing, a Black-majority neighbourhood. Racialized and poor areas of Philadelphia have been hit disproportionately hard by the recent violence. Steven M. Falk/Philadelphia Inquirer via AP; Rachel Wisniewski/The New York Times

Across Philadelphia’s civic leadership, gun violence is seen as the city’s defining problem.

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, a 25-year veteran of policing in Portland, Ore., and her native Oakland, Calif., arrived in Philadelphia less than a month before the pandemic exploded in 2020. She blames COVID-19′s long tail for exacerbating crime, even after life returned to relative normal.

The adolescents and young men at highest risk of being a perpetrator or victim of a shooting lost access to help for months on end, and schools and community groups spent much longer playing catch-up. Shuttered courts created a backlog of cases that allowed people accused of violent offences to remain free.

Crime tracks the city’s racial and income inequalities, which were exacerbated by the pandemic. Philadelphia’s poverty rate is nearly double that of Pennsylvania as a whole, and shootings are concentrated in a handful of the city’s poorest and most racialized neighbourhoods.

“I visited the Juvenile Justice Center and I was in a room full of young Black males. Every one of them could have been my kid, and they said, ‘Ma’am, I have no reason to have hope.’ It broke my heart,” Ms. Outlaw says in an interview at the Philadelphia Police Department’s headquarters on the northern edge of the city centre.

“They literally believe, younger and younger, that they have nothing to live for. That they have to live with their head on a swivel. That they have to shoot or be shot.”

The police have also been involved in a string of brutality cases. These incidents, and resulting calls to defund the department, have fractured relations with the community and demoralized officers, the Commissioner says. It’s been hard to recruit, leaving the force with hundreds of unfilled jobs. “It undermined the authority and the credibility of law enforcement. In my time here, I’ve seen an increase in the number of assaults against officers,” she says, including cops shot, run over and getting bricks thrown at them. “You can hold us accountable and you can publicly support us at the same time. They’re not mutually exclusive.”

Ms. Outlaw has launched a series of organizational reforms targeted at driving down gun violence. Last year, she created a dedicated unit to investigate non-fatal shootings, giving such crimes the same resources and attention that homicides typically get. The force also redeployed staff from desk jobs to patrol four regions of the city with the highest crime rates.

Open this photo in gallery: Mayor Jim Kenney, left, is concerned about how easily obtainable guns are in his city.Joe Lamberti/The Associated Press

To Mayor Jim Kenney, the pandemic-era crime explosion was only an intensifying of a much more persistent problem: the rising flood of guns on city streets. Shootings in Philadelphia and some other major cities had already been rising for several years before the pandemic – albeit more slowly – in tandem with an increase in firearm purchases. The number of homicides in the city grew from 246 in 2013 to 353 in 2019, before reaching a high of 562 in 2021.

“It’s easier to get a gun in Pennsylvania than it is to get a driver’s licence,” Mr. Kenney says. “You have to take a driving test, you have to take a written test, you have to have insurance in order to get behind the wheel of a car. But I could walk into a gun shop today and walk out with a semi-automatic handgun and armour-piercing bullets.”

The state, for instance, puts no limit on the number of firearms a person can purchase, making it easy for someone to legally buy guns and then resell them on the black market. Another spectre is the rise of “ghost guns”: pistols that can be ordered online and assembled from a kit. These problems grew even worse during the pandemic, with record-setting spikes in gun-buying in the spring of 2020 and 2021.

“There are too many guns, too many people willing to use them, and not enough safety. I never felt that way travelling anywhere, regardless of time of day or night, in Europe or in Canada,” Mr. Kenney says.

Open this photo in gallery: Philadelphia district attorney Larry Krasner visits a neighbourhood where a shooting took place this past July 4.Rachel Wisniewski/The New York Times

The local district attorney, Larry Krasner, has looked to criminal justice reform to tackle the shooting epidemic. Over the past five years, he has eliminated cash bail for some non-violent crimes, stopped prosecuting marijuana possession and other lower-level offences, and stepped up investigations of misconduct accusations against police.

The approach is geared toward “de-emphasizing the prosecution of non-violent, minor offences so that we can put more resources into solving homicides” and other violent crime, he says.

The police department has publicly disagreed with this strategy, contending that it’s necessary to chase lesser crimes to get at the larger ones. Republicans in the state legislature have repeatedly blamed Mr. Krasner for spikes in crime and tried unsuccessfully to remove him from office, part of a nationwide backlash against progressive district attorneys.

Mr. Krasner argues that bringing the hammer down on shoplifters and marijuana smokers does not solve the problem of deadly violence. Recent research backs him up. A study last year by the University of Toronto made several comparisons between U.S. jurisdictions with progressive and non-progressive prosecutors on rates of homicide, robbery and theft. It found no evidence that those with progressive prosecutors were seeing more of these crimes as a result.

To Mr. Krasner, the real solution is to build up neighbourhood supports to divert people from violence.

“The great lesson of the pandemic is that when you strip away the kind of basic gun violence prevention that we have in the United States – things such as organized sports, summer camps, job programs, church activities – all hell breaks loose,” he says. “We should be investing in doubling and tripling prevention that is effective.”

Open this photo in gallery: Steven Pickens, co-founder of Philly Truce, puts up a poster pushing back at ‘no snitching’ culture.Adrian Morrow/The Globe and Mail

Groups such as Philly Truce aren’t waiting around for solutions from government or law enforcement. They’re implementing preventive measures on the front lines themselves.

Mr. Pickens, one of the co-founders, says that the dispute between police and the district attorney has led some officers to be ineffective. They roll up in the neighbourhood, then sit in their cars instead of walking their beats, in protest that prosecutors won’t pursue cases against many of the people they arrest. “The same activity happens in the neighbourhood that would happen if they weren’t there,” he says.

When someone uses Philly Truce’s app to alert them to a problem, they start by making a phone call to gather information. Then, they dispatch mediators to de-escalate the situation. Since launching the app, the group has intervened in about 40 different disputes. In all but one, they say, they were able to resolve the situation before it went any further.

The group’s work also involves frequent patrols in the most violent parts of the city. In some, neighbours come out to walk the streets overnight. On this day, most of the participants are middle-school-aged boys in the group’s summer program. Many of them live in group homes or have seen friends and family shot.

Mr. Pickens, a 48-year-old firefighter, says much of the current violence is based around social-media feuding: Such forms of communication make it easier for gang rivalries to escalate or slights to be magnified. “They talk about ‘opps,’ or their opposition. Some young people look for another team to go to war with,” he says.

The sort of violence interruption techniques that Philly Truce uses have been spreading across the U.S. in recent years. In Chicago, for instance, several such organizations pre-emptively dispatch volunteers to shooting hot spots to keep the peace during volatile times. One group in Camden, N.J., Cure4Camden, meanwhile, connects with shooting victims in a bid to stop the cycle of retaliation.

Key to all of these efforts is the use of credible messengers, people with lived experience that will command attention from those they are trying to reach.

“I’ve had family members shoot people, family members who’ve been killed, family members who sold guns,” says Jamal Johnson, 66, who used to steal cars and associate with gangs as an adolescent. Now, he volunteers with Philly Truce in a bid to help the current young generation.

Standing in the shade of a tree as the sun beats down from a cloudless sky, Semaj O’Branty points to the scars from the day he nearly died: one behind his right ear from the bullet, one from surgery on the back of his head, and one on his throat from a tracheotomy.

“It’s been hard trying to recover, trying to be like other kids,” he says as his friends jog down the sidewalk nearby. “I try to keep up, but I can’t all the time.”