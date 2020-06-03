Political infighting intensifies but U.S. protests against George Floyd’s death mostly peaceful

Open this photo in gallery Police officers are reflected in a mirror held by a protester in Manhattan, on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. The death of George Floyd, an African-American man, in Minneapolis police custody, has ignited protests across the country. TODD HEISLER/The New York Times News Service

The eighth night of widespread protests against police brutality and racism in the United States was boisterous and energetic, but remained mostly peaceful as police began to dial back their confrontational tactics after clamping down on previous nights.

In Washington, thousands of protesters defied the city’s 7 p.m. curfew to protest at Lafayette Square across from the White House. One large group broke away around 10 p.m. and snaked through the city for more than an hour. At one point, demonstrators funneled between armoured military vehicles near the city’s convention centre, raising their arms in the air and chanting “hands up, don’t shoot.”

“I have to save my son’s life, I have to save my brother’s life, I have to make sure my family is taken care of,” Yale Wells, a 30-year-old nurse said as she protested at Lafayette. “This senseless killing has got to stop.”

Protesters rocked a 12-foot security fence around the park and occasionally threw water bottles at police, but there was none of the fire-setting, window-breaking or looting that accompanied previous nights of protest. Police, for their part, stayed a distance away from the crowd. During the march, officers in regular uniforms on bicycles shadowed the demonstration, while heavily-armed riot police and camouflage-clad National Guards stayed back.

In New York, protesters held a candlelight vigil in Brooklyn, while in Los Angeles, demonstrators gathered outside the home of Mayor Eric Garcetti.

In Houston, the hometown of George Floyd, whose death last Monday touched off the country’s largest uprising in 50 years, an estimated 60,000 peaceful protesters marched through the city’s downtown Tuesday afternoon as part of a memorial attended by 16 members of Mr. Floyd’s family. The march brought out founders of Black Lives Matter, several sports celebrities and religious leaders including televangelist Joel Osteen.

Protesters largely obeyed the family’s request that the march remain peaceful. “I don’t want nobody to be protesting violently,” said Mr. Floyd’s brother, Philonise Floyd. “This is bigger than my brother. … We are trying to break the cycle right now. We’ve got this.”

Mr. Floyd, who was African-American, died after white police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes in a Minneapolis arrest as Mr. Floyd pleaded for his life.

Portland and Atlanta saw some of the country’s few incidents of violence overnight, with police in both cities using teargas to disperse crowds.

The night of relative calm stood in sharp contrast to the political rhetoric of the previous day, when U.S. President Donald Trump put pressure on state and local governments to crush the demonstrations. It also followed widespread condemnation of the President’s own harsher measures, including tear-gassing a peaceful crowd in Washington on Monday to clear a path for a presidential photo-op.

On Tuesday, the President had bashed New York Governor Andrew Cuomo for not calling in the National Guard. “New York was lost to the looters, thugs, Radical Left, and all others forms of Lowlife & Scum,” Mr. Trump tweeted.

Mr. Cuomo in turn blamed New York Mayor Bill de Blasio and the New York Police Department for letting previous incidents of looting get out of hand, saying they “did not do their job.”

At least 20,000 National Guard troops fanned out Tuesday across 29 states and the District of Columbia. More than 50 cities, including New York, Los Angeles and Minneapolis, extended curfews into Wednesday morning.

The quiet on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning was a starkly different scene from just 24 hours before. By early Tuesday morning, dozens of demonstrators and police officers were injured across the country, and at least two died. An African-American demonstrator was killed in Austin, Tex., when police fired projectiles into a crowd, while Las Vegas police fatally shot a protester who was heavily armed. In the same city, an officer was in critical condition after being shot in the head outside a casino. Four other officers were shot in St. Louis.

More than 5,600 protesters have been arrested across the country since the demonstrations began more than a week ago, according to the Associated Press.

In Washington, police arrested more than 300 people on Monday night and early Tuesday, charging most with violating the city’s 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew. In Penn Quarter, some protesters smashed shop windows, and Metropolitan Police opened fire with tear gas, pepper spray and sting balls. A military helicopter swooped low to drive the crowd away with the downdraft of its rotors.

Open this photo in gallery With the White House in the background, a person holds onto a fence in front of a line of police in Lafayette Park, as demonstrators gather to protest the death of George Floyd, on June 2, 2020. Evan Vucci/The Associated Press

On Swann Street, in a residential area northeast of the White House, Rahul Dubey was standing on his front porch when police boxed in a group of protesters and opened fire with pepper spray. The crowd had nowhere to run so Mr. Dubey, a 44-year-old entrepreneur, threw open his front door and allowed 70 people to escape inside.

For more than eight hours, the two sides remained locked in a tense standoff. Police surrounded the home while Mr. Dubey sheltered demonstrators inside. Officers even shot pepper spray through the front windows, he said. Only after the city’s curfew lifted at 6 a.m. were protesters able to leave.

“Our country is hanging on by a thread,” Mr. Dubey said, standing at his front door Tuesday, an American flag flying from a window overhead. “It feels so fragile right now.”

Mr. Trump boasted on Twitter that “D.C. had no problems last night” because of the “overwhelming force” and “domination” federal and local police had visited on the city.

But the President took heavy fire over the treatment of peaceful protesters near the White House the previous evening. Riot police used rubber bullets, tear gas, batons, shields and horses to drive a non-violent crowd away from Lafayette Square across from the White House so Mr. Trump could cross it to pose for pictures, holding a Bible, outside St. John’s Church. The attack happened before the city’s curfew had even started.

Open this photo in gallery Protester lie down in front of Lafayette Square and St. John's Episcopal Church, in Washington, on June 2, 2020. DANIEL SLIM/AFP/Getty Images

On Tuesday morning, the President had another photo-op at the Shrine of Saint John Paul II in Washington. The city’s Catholic Archbishop condemned Mr. Trump’s visits as “baffling and reprehensible.”

“Saint Pope John Paul II was an ardent defender of the rights and dignity of human beings. His legacy bears vivid witness to that truth. He certainly would not condone the use of tear gas and other deterrents to silence, scatter or intimidate them for a photo opportunity in front of a place of worship and peace,” Wilton Gregory said in a statement.

Former vice-president Joe Biden, Mr. Trump’s presumptive Democratic challenger in November’s election, accused the President of “sweeping away all the guardrails that have long protected our democracy."

“We must be vigilant about the violence that’s being done by the incumbent president to our democracy and to the pursuit of justice,” he said in a speech in Philadelphia.

The previous Republican president to hold office before Mr. Trump also weighed in on the protests Tuesday.

George W. Bush, a former Texas governor, issued a statement calling the police harassment of African-American men “a shocking failure” and praising peaceful protesters.

“This tragedy – in a long series of similar tragedies – raises a long overdue question: How do we end systemic racism in our society?” Mr. Bush wrote. “The only way to see ourselves in a true light is to listen to the voices of so many who are hurting and grieving. Those who set out to silence those voices do not understand the meaning of America – or how it becomes a better place.”

Australia’s foreign ministry, meanwhile, said it would investigate after video showed two of the country’s journalists being beaten by police at Lafayette. Reporter Amelia Brace and cameraman Tim Myers were punched, hit with batons and shields, gassed and shot with rubber bullets.

And governors of both parties rejected the President’s threat to send U.S. military into their states.

“We know the Texans can take care of Texas,” said Governor Greg Abbott, a Republican. Ohio’s Republican Governor Mike DeWine said the response to protests should be left up to state and local law enforcement. “I think this is the way Ohioans want this to be handled,” he said.

Open this photo in gallery Demonstrators take a knee Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in Philadelphia, during a protest over the death of George Floyd, who died May 25 after he was restrained by Minneapolis police. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Matt Rourke/The Associated Press

Their comments echoed those of Nevada’s Steve Sisolak, a Democrat, who rejected the notion that his state was ill-equipped to handle the protests. “To suggest that the authorities in Nevada … are unable, have failed, or refuse to secure and protect the residents of the State of Nevada and their rights, privileges and immunities is misinformed.”

Some officials, however, offered a glimmer of hope, promising concrete action to fight racism and brutality.

Six police officers in Atlanta were charged with excessive force stemming from the arrest of two college students on Saturday. The mayor of Louisville, Ky., fired the city’s police chief over the death of a local restaurant owner killed in a shootout between protesters and law enforcement.

In Minnesota, Governor Tim Waltz announced an investigation into whether the Minneapolis Police Department had engaged in widespread racial discrimination over the past decade.

And Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker pledged to enact sweeping policy changes to address racism in his state. “Real change, structural change, comes from protest paired with policy. That means police reform,” he said. “That means sustained economic investment in black and brown communities across our state.”

At Lafayette Tuesday, where demonstrators gathered near a 12-foot security fence closing off the park and keeping crowds more than a block away from the White House, there was also hope that the sheer persistence and scale of the upheaval would finally force reforms.

“I’m seeing a lot of participation from other races, and there’s attention globally,” said Kemah Brock, 25. “Everyone is coming together.”

Open this photo in gallery JONATHAN ERNST/Reuters

