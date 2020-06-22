 Skip to main content
Pompeo demands China stop trying to 'coerce Canada' over Meng case

Adrian MorrowU.S. Correspondent
Washington
Open this photo in gallery

In this file photo taken on May 8, 2019, a protester holds a photo of detained Canadians Michael Spavor (L) and Michael Kovrig outside a court appearance for Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou at the British Columbia Supreme Court in Vancouver.

JASON REDMOND/AFP/Getty Images

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is demanding that China immediately release two Canadians charged with espionage, describing the accusations as “politically motivated and completely groundless” and a bid to “coerce Canada” over its arrest of a Chinese telecommunications executive on an American warrant.

In one of the strongest diplomatic condemnations of China’s actions so far, Mr. Pompeo said his country is “extremely concerned” by Beijing’s decision last week to lay charges against former diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor after keeping them in detention for more than a year and a half.

“These charges are politically motivated and completely groundless. The United States stands with Canada in calling on Beijing for the immediate release of the two men and rejects the use of these unjustified detentions to coerce Canada,” Mr. Pompeo said in a statement Monday.

Chinese authorities arrested Mr. Kovrig and Mr. Spavor in December, 2018, shortly after Canadian police arrested Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou on a U.S. warrant. Ms. Meng, who is accused of breaking U.S. sanctions on Iran, is living in a Vancouver mansion on bail while her extradition proceedings work their way through the courts. Mr. Kovrig and Mr. Spavor remain in jail, subject to interrogation under 24-hour lights. They have not been allowed to see consular officials or their lawyers since January.

“Additionally, we echo Canada’s call for immediate consular access to its two citizens, in accordance with the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, as China has prohibited such access for almost six months, and the world has no knowledge of the two Canadians’ condition,” Mr. Pompeo said.

U.S. prosecutors have laid out an extensive case against Ms. Meng. China has released no details on what exactly Mr. Kovrig and Mr. Spavor are accused of doing.

Mr. Pompeo’s condemnation joins that of numerous governments around the world that have backed Canada’s demand for its citizens’ release. United Kingdom Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab tweeted over the weekend that both his country and Canada’s “oppose arbitrary detention.” Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics said that his country considers the accusations against the Canadians “baseless.”

The Trump administration has previously demanded the men’s release, but Mr. Pompeo’s language Monday is stronger than previous statements. Following a meeting with then-foreign minister Chrystia Freeland in Washington shortly after the arrests, Mr. Pompeo said “the unlawful detention of two Canadian citizens is unacceptable” and called on China to let them go. At an Oval Office meeting last year, U.S. President Donald Trump told Prime Minister Justin Trudeau he would “help Canada.” Mr. Trump later raised the matter with Chinese President Xi Jinping at a Group of 20 summit in Osaka, Japan.

Beyond rhetoric, the Trump administration has not laid out any concrete consequences for China if it continues detaining Mr. Kovrig and Mr. Spavor. Mr. Pompeo’s statement Monday did not say whether there would be any such consequences now.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

