Tourists enter the bunker built in 1961 for President John F. Kennedy as a radiation-proof haven near his Palm Beach home, on Peanut Island, Fla., in 2011.PETER W CROSS/The New York Times

Here the threats of the nuclear age meet the quiet of a beach retreat, and here the horrors of the nuclear strikes Vladimir Putin has threatened meet the realities of the post-Cold War era.

More than a half-century ago, when there was a Soviet Union and when a young American president vowed to “never negotiate out of fear,” Navy Seabees swiftly constructed an underground bunker a brisk five-minute helicopter ride from the Kennedy family retreat in Palm Beach, Fla. It was both a command centre and a fallout shelter – the word “fallout” having recently entered the geopolitical lexicon – and inside were beds for 30 people to keep part of the American national-security apparatus behind adjustable air valves and thus safe from radiation after a nuclear strike.

Buried under 10 feet of soil and a lead ceiling, with a decontamination shower and a carbon dioxide air filtration system, the bunker was called Detachment Hotel. A twin was built on Nantucket, off the shore of Cape Cod, Mass., where John F. Kennedy often repaired to his family’s Hyannisport compound.

Now, just as the spectre of nuclear strikes became real after a period of relative serenity in global politics, Palm Beach County is working to restore the secret 1,500-square-foot bunker that was constructed on an 80-acre island created by dredging the sea bottom in 1918. Mr. Kennedy visited the site twice, and for many years after the nuclear threat diminished, the public was permitted to visit as well. Soon they will be able to again.

View of the inside of President John F. Kennedy's bunker on Peanut Island, photographed in 2016.Alan Diaz/The Associated Press

The struggle between Mr. Kennedy and Nikita S. Khrushchev now is a sepia-toned memory of a time of tension and turmoil that suddenly – frighteningly – has a sequel involving Volodymyr Zelensky, Joe Biden and Mr. Putin.

Late last month, Mr. Putin’s foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, was asked about the similarities between the 1962 Cuban missile crisis, which threatened to trigger nuclear war, and the conflict in Ukraine.

“The danger is serious, real,” Mr. Lavrov said. “NATO, in essence, is engaged in a war with Russia through a proxy and is arming that proxy. War means war.”

That comment prompted Pentagon spokesman John Kirby to characterize the Russian’s remarks as “obviously unhelpful … and certainly is not indicative of what a responsible [world power] ought to be doing in the public sphere,” adding, “A nuclear war cannot be won and it shouldn’t be fought. There’s no reason for the current conflict in Ukraine to get to that level at all.”

That same day, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said his country would accelerate its nuclear-weapons drive. Speaking as a Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile – the longest-range weapon in Pyongyang’s arsenal – was displayed in a parade, he said, “We will continue to take measures for the development of the nuclear forces of our state at the fastest possible speed.” Last week he expressed “firm will” to use nuclear weapons preemptively if he felt threatened.

The construction of the US$97,000 Kennedy bunker, according to the testimony of comptroller general Elmer Staats in a 1973 Capitol Hill hearing – the only record the Kennedy Library has of the secret Peanut Island installation – was accompanied by the creation of a jury-rigged command post in a trailer “rendered less conspicuous by the addition of shrubbery and trees” on the grounds of the Palm Beach property owned by former ambassador Joseph P. Kennedy.

“The bunker is a bit like being in a tunnel,” said Anthony Miller, who managed the property for the Palm Beach Maritime Museum before the county took it over. “It seems like a setting for Survivor. It’s very basic. There’s no presidential bed. Everyone would be in it the same way. The president would be there for a short time. Then a submarine would pick him up.”

Now that Mr. Putin has referred menacingly to the test launch of a new intercontinental ballistic missile and married his braggadocio to warnings that his opponents “think twice” before they “try to threaten our country,” the nightmare of a nuclear strike is more real than it has been since the Soviet Union installed missiles 463 kilometres from here in Cuba, launching the Cuban Missile Crisis but ultimately not launching any warheads at the United States.

But a 10-minute boat ride from the Port of Palm Beach to an island where families bathe in the warm waters and picnic amid coconut and palm trees provides a jolt of reality. Inside the bunker were gas masks and K-rations, not the customary accoutrements of a Florida vacation.

“The decontamination shower is the symbolic welcome mat, the three nuclear boot scrapes, the first thing one sees past the blast door and the blast deflection tunnel,” Tom Vanderbilt wrote in his 2002 book Survival City, a catalogue of relics from the nuclear age

And so as families frolic in the warm waters off Palm Beach, workers on a slight incline in the middle of Peanut Island are at work restoring the bunker that wasn’t needed in the Kennedy era but whose purpose has fresh urgency in the Biden era. An accidental tourist might stumble upon it. A military accident might make it necessary – a lesson to think about on the beach, while we remember that On the Beach was the title of a popular but terrifying 1957 Nevil Shute novel about nuclear fallout.

