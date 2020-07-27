Robert O’Brien, Trump’s national security adviser, tests positive for coronavirus

Open this photo in gallery In this July 10, 2020 file photo, White House national security adviser Robert O'Brien speaks during a briefing at U.S. Southern Command, in Doral, Fla. Evan Vucci/The Associated Press

President Donald Trump’s national security adviser Robert O’Brien has tested positive for the coronavirus – making him the highest-ranking official to test positive so far.

That’s according to two people familiar with the situation who spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to discuss it by name.

The White House confirmed that O’Brien has mild symptoms and “has been self-isolating and working from a secure location off site,” adding that: “There is no risk of exposure to the President or the Vice-President” and that the “work of the National Security Council continues uninterrupted.”

Story continues below advertisement

The news was first reported by Bloomberg News, which said O’Brien came down with the virus after a family event.

A personal valet to the president and the vice-president’s press secretary previously tested positive for the virus, which has now infected more than 4 million people nationwide.

Senior White House staff and anyone who comes into close contact with the president and vice-president are tested for the virus every day.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.