Open this photo in gallery: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during convocation at Liberty University, in Lynchburg, Va., April 14, 2023.Paige Dingler/The Associated Press

Ron DeSantis has launched his long-anticipated 2024 presidential campaign, making official the most serious Republican challenge to Donald Trump’s comeback attempt even as the culture-warring Florida Governor has slid in recent polls of the primary matchup.

Mr. DeSantis filed paperwork for his run Wednesday. True to firebrand form, he is also planning an evening announcement in a Twitter broadcast with Elon Musk, the platform’s bombastic billionaire owner who is making his own bid at becoming a rightwing media impresario.

Mr. DeSantis is betting that his brand of non-stop cultural combat will rally the conservative base. During his more than four years in office, he has cracked down on discussion of LGBTQ issues and structural racism in classrooms, made abortion illegal after six weeks, legalized carrying concealed guns without a permit, and wielded the power of government to punish critics, most famously in a fight with Disney.

But his hardline persona risks alienating moderate voters, including some free-market Republicans uneasy with his fights against private companies and the mainstream of public opinion, which has turned firmly against abortion bans.

On the right, meanwhile, he has faced a barrage of attacks from Mr. Trump and his allies – including an ad this week labelling him “Ron DeSalesTax” over his previous support for such a levy – that have steadily pushed down his polling numbers. The former president’s criminal indictment last month also helped coalesce flagging Republican support around him.

Mr. DeSantis also has a reputation for being aloof and awkward in person, a personality that will now be tested in debates and campaign stops.

Nick Iarossi, a Florida lobbyist and long-time fundraiser for Mr. DeSantis, said the Governor’s path to the nomination lies in having proven himself effective in advancing the causes Republican voters care about. Mr. Trump, by contrast, remains mired in legal battles and obsessed with relitigating his 2020 election loss to Mr. Biden.

“No one has better conservative political chops than Ron DeSantis has. No one has passed more conservative legislation than he has. No one has taken on corporate wokeism and cultural wokeism more than DeSantis has,” Mr. Iarossi said in an interview. “What he’s done on those issues is what voters want to see.”

Even Mr. DeSantis’s choice of launch pad appears to be a subtle slight of Mr. Trump: the former president used to use Twitter to great effect – taking advantage of its ability to drive media coverage among the swathes of journalists addicted to the platform – before he was banned from it in 2021.

The Governor also appears to be betting on the site’s emerging role under Mr. Musk as a meeting place for those on the right amid the anti-woke moral panic.

A native Floridian and Harvard-educated lawyer, Mr. DeSantis worked as a prosecutor in the U.S. military before he was elected to Congress in 2012. In 2018, he leveraged an endorsement from Mr. Trump to beat out better-known candidates for the governorship. Early on, he pitched himself as a relative moderate, funding restoration of the Everglades and increasing pay for teachers.

He shot to national prominence during the pandemic by keeping his state relatively open and refusing to institute masking and vaccine mandates. Re-elected by a landslide 19 percentage points last year, Mr. DeSantis managed to win over Latino and urban voters, demographics other Republicans have struggled with.

The Governor has drawn accusations of authoritarianism over his punishment of critics. After Disney spoke out against his anti-LGBTQ law – labelled “Don’t Say Gay” by opponents – Mr. DeSantis ended Disney World’s special tax status and mused about taking over land around the park to build a prison. He has also fought with sports teams and government employees.

This month, Mr. DeSantis changed Florida law to allow himself to remain in office as governor while running for president.

He has also been criticized for political opportunism, declining to take a position on whether Mr. Biden legitimately won the 2020 election, for instance, and alternating between backing and questioning U.S. support for Ukraine amid the Russian invasion.

Mr. DeSantis has polled far ahead of other Republican challengers to Mr. Trump, including former UN ambassador Nikki Haley, Senator Tim Scott and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy.