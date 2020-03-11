Sanders says he’s pushing ahead with his presidential campaign despite key primary losses to Biden

Open this photo in gallery Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders takes part in a FOX News Town Hall, in Detroit, Mich., on March 9, 2020. LUCAS JACKSON/Reuters

Bernie Sanders says he’s moving ahead with his Democratic presidential campaign.

He told reporters in Burlington, Vermont, on Wednesday that he’s not quitting despite key primary losses to Joe Biden the night before. The Vermont senator’s path to the presidential nomination considerably narrowed after decisive losses to Biden in Michigan, Missouri and Mississippi.

Sanders did not address supporters publicly Tuesday night. Pressure has been growing on him to end his presidential bid and work to unify the party against President Donald Trump. But he said he’s looking forward to the debate scheduled Sunday with Biden.

