Sean Spicer ‘taken aback’ by man’s claim he used racial slur

A publicist says ex-White House press secretary Sean Spicer was “taken aback” by the “outrageous claim” of a black man who accused Spicer of calling him a racial slur when they attended a Rhode Island prep school.
Spicer was at a book signing in Middletown on Friday to promote his new book reflecting on his time at the press podium for President Donald Trump.
Cambridge, Massachusetts, resident Alex Lombard yelled out Spicer’s name and said they attended Portsmouth Abbey School. Spicer waved to Lombard and said, “Hey. Yeah. How are you?”
Lombard then accused Spicer of calling him the N-word and trying to fight him when they were students. A Newport Daily News video doesn’t show how Spicer reacted to that.
Regnery Publishing publicist Lauren McCue says Spicer “can’t recall any incident” like what Lombard alleges.
