 Skip to main content

Sean Spicer ‘taken aback’ by man’s claim he used racial slur

Newsletters Subscribe Register Your account Your account AdChoices

Sean Spicer ‘taken aback’ by man’s claim he used racial slur

The Associated Press

A publicist says ex-White House press secretary Sean Spicer was “taken aback” by the “outrageous claim” of a black man who accused Spicer of calling him a racial slur when they attended a Rhode Island prep school.

Spicer was at a book signing in Middletown on Friday to promote his new book reflecting on his time at the press podium for President Donald Trump.

Cambridge, Massachusetts, resident Alex Lombard yelled out Spicer’s name and said they attended Portsmouth Abbey School. Spicer waved to Lombard and said, “Hey. Yeah. How are you?”

Story continues below advertisement

Lombard then accused Spicer of calling him the N-word and trying to fight him when they were students. A Newport Daily News video doesn’t show how Spicer reacted to that.

Regnery Publishing publicist Lauren McCue says Spicer “can’t recall any incident” like what Lombard alleges.

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

If your comment doesn't appear immediately it has been sent to a member of our moderation team for review

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.