Senate Republicans block Democratic attempts to gather more evidence in Trump impeachment trial

Open this photo in gallery Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer talks to reporters during a break in the Senate impeachment trial of U.S. President Donald Trump at the Capitol in Washington on Jan. 21, 2020. ERIN SCHAFF/The New York Times News Service

Senate Republicans have blocked Democratic attempts to gather more evidence in U.S. President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial as the two sides clashed over the proceeding’s rules on its acrimonious first day.

In several party-line votes Tuesday, the Republican majority stopped Democratic motions to force the White House, State Department and Office of Budget and Management to turn over documents related to Mr. Trump’s campaign to press Ukraine into tarnishing presidential rival Joe Biden. They also voted against calling Mr. Trump’s chief of staff as a witness.

The votes set the stage for a swift trial that could wrap up in less than two weeks.

Story continues below advertisement

“That’s not a fair trial – that’s a mockery of a trial,” Adam Schiff, the House Democrat leading the prosecution of Mr. Trump, told the Senate. “It is the President’s belief that … he can do anything he wants, no matter how corrupt, outfitted in gaudy legal clothing.”

Mr. Trump’s lawyers called for the Senate to move the trial along as quickly as possible in order to get it over with before the President ramps up his re-election campaign.

“It’s well past time we start this so we can end this ridiculous charade and go have an election,” White House counsel Pat Cipollone said.

The Senate remained in session late into the night as it heard arguments on more motions and debated the final rules.

The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives impeached Mr. Trump on charges of abuse of office and obstruction of Congress last month. He is accused of withholding nearly US$400-million in American military aid to Ukraine to press Kyiv into helping him take down Mr. Biden, and then stonewalling Congress’s efforts to investigate.

It would take two-thirds of senators to convict Mr. Trump and remove him from office.

Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell opened the trial with a set of proposed rules that would see each side given 24 hours over three days apiece to make their arguments. This would be followed by 16 hours of questions from senators, submitted through Chief Justice John Roberts who is presiding over the proceedings.

Story continues below advertisement

Only after this, under Mr. McConnell’s plan, would senators decide whether to subpoena documents or call witnesses.

But Democrats argued documents and witnesses must be called at the start of the trial so that both sides have access to all the evidence before they make their cases. Pushing this decision to the end of the trial, when such evidence would be less useful, makes it more likely senators would opt not to seek additional evidence at all, the Democrats contended.

Democratic Minority Leader Chuck Schumer moved his motions for documents and witnesses as amendments to Mr. McConnell’s rules.

Zoe Lofgren, a Democratic congresswoman on the prosecution team, pointed to historic precedent. Both previous presidential impeachment trials – Andrew Johnson’s in 1868 and Bill Clinton’s in 1999 – heard from witnesses and reviewed documents.

“Not a single [previous] president has categorically refused to co-operate with an impeachment investigation,” she said.

Mr. McConnell’s rules were less stringent than he had initially proposed Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

His original plan would have compressed each 24-hour period into two days, making for four straight 12-hour sittings that likely would have lasted until after midnight. He also would not have automatically entered into evidence the information already gathered on the case by the House impeachment inquiry.

Mr. McConnell backed down on both points after facing opposition from his own caucus.

And at least one Republican senator said she was “likely” to vote for witness testimony later in the trial. The Democrats would need four Republicans to vote with them to make this happen.

“It is likely that I would support a motion to subpoena witnesses,” Susan Collins, a Republican from liberal-leaning Maine, said in a statement.

Democrats want to call John Bolton, Mr. Trump’s former national security adviser who is said to have been angry with the President’s pressure campaign, as well as Mick Mulvaney, Mr. Trump’s chief of staff; Secretary of State Mike Pompeo; and former secretary of energy Rick Perry.

The President’s lawyers on Tuesday presented a preview of the arguments they will make once the substantive part of the trial begins in earnest, contending that what Mr. Trump did was not illegal.

Story continues below advertisement

Jay Sekulow, one of his lawyers, referred to the charges as “a non-crime allegation of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.”

The U.S. Constitution does not spell out what offences a president can or cannot be impeached for, referring to “high crimes and misdemeanors,” leaving Congress to decide what exactly those are.

Mr. Trump, for his part, expressed confidence as he attended the World Economic Forum thousands of kilometres away in Davos, Switzerland.

“That whole thing is a total hoax,” he said. “I’m sure it’s going to work out fine.”

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.