A photo of late Haitian President Jovenel Moise, who was shot dead earlier this month, during his funeral at his family home in Cap-Haitien, Haiti, July 23, 2021.RICARDO ARDUENGO/Reuters

On the afternoon of last July 6, Haitian president Jovenel Moïse phoned his oldest son, Joverlein, to catch up. The conversation was wide-ranging, with the elder Mr. Moïse both discussing his efforts to amend the country’s constitution, and inquiring after his three-year-old granddaughter.

“It was really relaxed,” Joverlein, a 29-year-old clean energy entrepreneur, recalled in an interview with The Globe and Mail. “We talked about politics, we talked about family.”

It was the last time the pair would speak. Later that night, gunmen burst into the president’s home and shot him to death. Joverlein Moïse, who was staying at a house just 15 minutes away, feared for his family’s safety. He gathered his wife, daughter, and two younger siblings, and left the country the next day.

Now living in Montreal, the younger Mr. Moïse is determined to get answers in an assassination that shocked the world.

This week, he and his lawyers filed a complaint against the president’s murderers in a Port-au-Prince court. The legal manoeuvre, part of the judicial system of countries such as Haiti that use French-style civil codes, allows a person hurt by a crime to effectively join the investigation and prosecution of the crime and recoup damages at the end.

In Mr. Moïse’s case, the intention is to put pressure on Haitian authorities to step up their more than three-month-old investigation, which still has not named the masterminds behind the assassination. Joverlein Moïse is asking for purely symbolic damages of five Haitian gourdes, or roughly six cents.

“As a son, it’s important to know what happened to my father so I can grieve much more peacefully,” he said. “As a Haitian citizen, we all need to know who assassinated our democratically-elected leader, who was behind this attack, and we need to see these people pay.”

Philippe Larochelle, one of Mr. Moïse’s lawyers, said that joining the prosecution would allow his client to give input into the investigation and receive updates from the magistrate leading it, Gary Orélien.

“The idea is to push politely, but firmly, into the back of the investigative judge so that something happens,” Mr. Larochelle said in an interview. “His intervention as a civil party will allow him to have access to the case. He can follow and monitor and appraise, he can request the investigation depose people or explore certain avenues.”

Mr. Moïse’s seven-page legal filing says he was “in contact with members of the presidential family during the attack” and has “significant knowledge of certain facts and circumstances related to the assassination.” Mr. Moïse declined to describe these in detail to The Globe, saying he had decided not to make them public before he has a chance to share them with judicial officials in Haiti.

“It was catastrophic,” he said of that night. “We are still in shock.”

Mr. Moïse’s complaint says the crime “appears to have been orchestrated by individuals or groups of individuals with political, diplomatic and economic influence” and suggests that government officials were involved.

Mr. Orélien will have to decide whether to allow Mr. Moïse’s joining of the case to go ahead.

In the days after the assassination, Haitian authorities said 28 commandos, most of them Colombian mercenaries, had carried out the hit. Twenty were arrested, three killed in shootouts with police and five escaped. Prosecutors are also investigating Mr. Moïse’s palace guards, who failed to protect him. And they have accused a motley crew of ex-politicians, businessmen and an evangelical pastor of hiring the gunmen.

But those close to the late president believe the real masterminds have so far escaped justice. Martine Moïse, his widow who was wounded in the assassination, told her husband’s funeral that Haiti’s “oligarchs” ordered his killing. In office, Mr. Moïse had earned the ire of at least two powerful Haitian business leaders for taking away their electricity monopoly and ability to borrow from the state pension fund.

The younger Mr. Moïse’s complaint also asks Mr. Orélien to look into a supposed arrest warrant for the late president issued by another Haitian judge, Jean Roger Noelcius, in February of 2019. Some of the commandos have reportedly told Haitian police they were trying to serve the warrant on the president. While a copy of the document, which accuses the elder Mr. Moïse of murder, was found with the commandos’ possessions, few details about it have so far emerged.

Patrice Florvilus, another lawyer for Joverlein Moïse, said he has received information that Mr. Orélien has fled to Canada.

“We want to know what motivated that magistrate to issue an arrest warrant for the president,” he said, adding that even other judges of the court apparently did not know that this warrant had been issued. “We’re giving the judge pathways for his investigation.”

Complicating the unravelling of the assassination has been continued unrest in Haiti. This week, armed gangs that control access to fuel terminals in the country caused a gasoline supply shortage. Protesters burning tires, meanwhile, shut down traffic in Port-au-Prince, and the country’s police chief resigned. Last weekend, one gang kidnapped 16 Americans, one Canadian and one Haitian on a highway outside Port-au-Prince. The episode was only the latest in the country’s escalating kidnapping-for-ransom crisis.

“There are dark days in Haiti right now. All the streets in Port-au-Prince are barricaded – the entire perimeter around my office is impassable,” Mr. Florvilus said.

The only child from his father’s first marriage, Joverlein Moïse grew up in Haiti before moving to Canada nine years ago for university, and to be closer to his mother, who lives in Quebec. For the last four years, he has divided his time between Canada and Haiti, where his company has a large solar farm in the country’s north.

His sister, Jomarlie, and brother, Jovenel Jr., have returned to Haiti, he said, where his step-mother, Martine Moïse, is running for president. But Joverlein has so far chosen to remain in Canada, fearful that he would put his family at risk if he returned. This legal effort is the best chance, he says, to get justice.

“The majority of people behind what happened last July 7 are still walking free,” he said. “The entire family is united in this fight, and we know it could go on a long time. But we know it will end in the conviction of those who planned and carried out this heinous act.”

