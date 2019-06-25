 Skip to main content

Stephanie Grisham to replace Sarah Sanders as White House press secretary

WASHINGTON
The Associated Press
Melania Trump announced Tuesday that her longtime spokesman and confidante will succeed Sarah Sanders as White House press secretary.

Stephanie Grisham has been with President Donald Trump since 2015, when he launched the presidential campaign. She will also take on the role of White House communications director, a strategic and forward-looking role that has been vacant since March. Grisham will also accompany Trump on a trip to Japan and South Korea on Wednesday.

The first lady announced the news on Twitter, saying she “can think of no better person to serve the Administration & our country.”

“Excited to have Stephanie working for both sides of the WhiteHouse,” Mrs. Trump said.

Grisham worked directly for Trump after he took office in 2017. She was a deputy press secretary in the West Wing before she was tapped in March of that year to run communications for the first lady. She will continue to serve the first lady in her new capacity.

Grisham will succeed Sanders, whose resignation is effective at the end of the month.

