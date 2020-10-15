Here’s how to watch Donald Trump’s Florida town hall with voters tonight at 8:00 pm.

President Donald Trump and challenger Joe Biden are competing for TV audiences in duelling town halls on Thursday night instead of meeting face-to-face for their second debate as originally planned.

The two will take questions in different cities on different networks at 8 p.m. ET: Trump on NBC from Miami, Biden on ABC from Philadelphia.

When is Donald Trump’s town hall tonight?

Trump travelled to North Carolina and Florida on Thursday, and took some of his most overt swipes yet at Dr. Anthony Fauci while campaigning in North Carolina.

Trump is defending his administration’s response to the pandemic, as he generally does at his rallies.

He offered a reminder that Fauci at one point said that people should not wear a mask. The doctor has said that an early recommendation about not wearing a mask was because there was a shortage of personal protective equipment for health professionals at the time. He has since called for universal mask wearing.

Trump called Fauci a nice guy, “so I keep him around.”

Open this photo in gallery U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Pitt-Greenville Airport Thursday in Greenville, N.C. Evan Vucci/The Associated Press

But he also described Fauci, the government’s top infectious disease expert, as a Democrat. “Everybody knows that. He’s Cuomo’s friend,” Trump says, a reference to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Fauci has been studiously apolitical over a five-decade career in public health. The doctor has expressed dismay that the President used his comments in a campaign ad and says his comments were taken out of context.

Trump has added some more new material to his campaign rally speech: his teenage son Barron’s recent coronavirus infection.

Trump has worked the 14-year-old’s medical condition into his rally speech since the First Lady disclosed Wednesday that their son had tested positive. She said he didn’t have any symptoms and has since tested negative.

Mrs. Trump has fiercely guarded the ninth-grader’s privacy, but the President is now using his son’s case to bolster his argument for why schools can and should fully re-open.

At a rally Thursday in Greenville, N.C., Trump said: “My beautiful Barron had it. He recovered so fast.” Trump and the First Lady have also recovered from the coronavirus.

Compiled by Globe Staff, with a report from The Associated Press

