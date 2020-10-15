Here’s how to watch Joe Biden’s Pennsylvania town hall with voters tonight at 8:00 pm.

U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and incumbent Donald Trump are competing for TV audiences in duelling town halls on Thursday night instead of meeting face-to-face for their second debate as originally planned.

When is Joe Biden’s town hall tonight?

Joe Biden and Donald Trump will take questions in different cities on different networks at 8 p.m. ET: Trump on NBC from Miami, Biden on ABC from Philadelphia.

On the campaign trail earlier Thursday, a third person tied to Biden’s campaign tested positive for the coronavirus.

The news comes as Biden’s running mate, Kamala Harris, paused her in-person campaigning after finding out two others, one of her staffers and a crew member on her flight to Arizona last week, tested positive for the virus. Both Biden and Harris tested negative for the coronavirus Thursday morning.

Open this photo in gallery Senator Kamala Harris arrives on Capitol Hill for the confirmation hearing of Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett on Tuesday in Washington. The Associated Press

Biden campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon said in a statement that an administrative staffer for the company that charters Biden’s campaign plane tested positive on Thursday morning. The staffer flew with Biden to Ohio on Monday and Florida on Tuesday, but O’Malley Dillon says they were always over 15 metres away from Biden, and both wore masks for the entire flight.

Because Biden was not in close contact with the person, the campaign’s medical experts have advised that Biden doesn’t need to quarantine.

Meanwhile, in a virtual event Thursday, Biden thanked some Republican donors as he celebrated a record-breaking campaign fundraising haul.

The former vice-president, in conjunction with the Democratic National Committee, raised $383-million in September, breaking the record for monthly contributions he set in August with $364-million.

Biden participated Thursday in a virtual fundraiser hosted by Democratic National Committee Finance Chair Chris Korge. Biden said of those participating: “Some of you are Republicans, which makes a great deal of difference to me.”

“We’ve raised more than I ever thought we could,” Biden added.

Biden also said he’d spoken to billionaire Warren Buffett about plans for post-coronavirus pandemic spending. He says they discussed how perhaps “in the last 100 years, we’ve never been in this position to be able to come back and, not only build back better, but lead the world.”

Compiled by Globe Staff, with a report from The Associated Press

