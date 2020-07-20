 Skip to main content
U.S. Politics

‘The conscience of the Congress’: U.S. House holds emotional moment of silence for Rep. John Lewis

WASHINGTON
The Associated Press
Open this photo in gallery

A staff member brings flowers to the House floor on Capitol Hill before a moment of silence for civil rights activist Rep. John Lewis, on July 20, 2020.

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images

The House on Monday stood for an emotional moment of silence for Georgia Rep. John Lewis, the civil rights icon who died last week from pancreatic cancer.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi gaveled the House to order, calling on “all who loved John Lewis, wherever you are, rise in a moment of silence in remembrance of the conscience of the Congress.”

Several people on the dais wept as the House stood in silence, heads bowed. When Pelosi tried to move on, those gathered interrupted with sustained applause.

“Our hero, our colleague, our brother, our friend received and answered his final summons from God almighty,” said Rep. Sanford Bishop, the dean of the Georgia delegation.

Lewis, 80, died Friday, several months after he was diagnosed with advanced pancreatic cancer. The son of sharecroppers, Lewis survived a brutal police beating during a 1965 civil rights march in Selma, Alabama. He represented Georgia in the House since 1987, and was known for his kindness and humility.

“Our nation has indeed lost a giant,” said Rep. Tom Graves, R-Ga.

Earlier, Pelosi choked up recalling their last conversation the day before he died.

“It was a sad one,” Pelosi said of their conversation Thursday. “We never talked about his dying until that day.”

She recalled on “CBS This Morning” how the civil rights icon also threw his clout to women’s rights, LGBTQ rights and many other causes.

“He always worked on the side of the angels, and now he is with them,” Pelosi said.

It was not yet clear whether Lewis’s casket would lie in the Capitol Rotunda to allow people to pay their respects. The Capitol is closed to the public during the coronavirus pandemic.

John Lewis, who died on July 17 at age 80, was a hero of the U.S. civil rights movement of the 1960s who endured beatings by white police and mobs and played an outsized role in American politics for 60 years. Reuters

