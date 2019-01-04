The U.S. midterms' Canadian connections: Firms' subsidiaries helped bankroll Super PACs

Open this photo in gallery A campaign advertisement against California's Proposition Six, which would have abolished a state gas tax that pays for road and bridge construction. The No campaign got US$25,000 from an American subsidiary of WSP Global, a Montreal engineering and design firm.

The American subsidiaries and employees of at least 17 Canadian companies gave more than US$2-million in U.S. political donations over the past two years, helping bankroll Super PACs and candidates in one of the most toxic midterm election campaigns in American history.

The corporations that took part ranged from a major oil and gas company to Bay Street banks to an online gambling firm.

Their contributions went to a Super PAC running attack ads that demonized Latin American asylum seekers and labelled universal health care a “radical” idea; to a group accused of using dirty campaign tactics in one city-level race; and to nearly every congressional leader from both parties.

Some of the donations came straight from corporate treasuries. Others came from company-run political action committees: These are groups set up by businesses to collect money from their employees and direct it to political candidates.

The donations tie Canadian firms to incendiary, hyperpartisan political campaigning they would likely never support north of the border. And they come amid an explosive debate in Washington about foreign influence over the electoral process.

Open this photo in gallery An attack ad by the Congressional Leadership Fund targets Pennsylvania Democrat Conor Lamb. The ad calls him a 'sheep' of then Democratic House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, a frequent target of Republican supporters' attack ads.

Foreigners are banned from donating to U.S. candidates and political groups, or from directing where donations go – meaning U.S. citizens at their subsidiary companies must handle the actual cheque-writing. But U.S. officials fear this is not enough to protect the system from corporate leaders in other countries swaying U.S. politics.

“It all comes down to whose interests are being pursued when the money is being handed out. Is it the interests of U.S. citizens who are trying to exercise their First Amendment rights?” said Ellen Weintraub, a member of the U.S. Federal Election Commission, referencing the section of the Constitution that protects free speech. “Or are the U.S. citizens being held up as a fig leaf when, really, it’s a foreign corporate or government agenda that’s being pursued?”

A package of proposed ethics reforms unveiled on Friday by House Democrats contains provisions clamping down on some of these contributions. The For the People Act would ban companies with 20 per cent or more of their voting shares owned by foreigners from spending money in campaigns.

“People are right to be very nervous about the way money has been finding its way from foreign entities … into our elections,” Congressman John Sarbanes, the bill’s primary author, said at the Capitol.

The Globe and Mail tallied donations from Canadian-controlled U.S. companies and their political action committees for the most recent election cycle – comprising the past two years – using Federal Election Commission data, some of which was collated by the Center for Responsive Politics, a research group that tracks campaign finance.

The largest direct corporate contributions to American Super PACs by a Canadian-owned business came from the U.S. unit of Encana Corporation. The Calgary oil and gas company’s U.S. subsidiary made two US$100,000 donations to the Congressional Leadership Fund, in July, 2017, and June, 2018. It also gave US$100,000 to the Senate Leadership Fund. Both are Republican groups that ran attack ads against Democrats in a bid to preserve the GOP congressional majority.

One Congressional Leadership Fund ad that aired in Iowa warned that “criminal illegal immigrants” would descend on the state if voters sent a Democrat to Congress, superimposing an image of a caravan of Latino migrants over a tornado tearing across farm country. Another spot in California accused “radical environmental regulations” of hurting small businesses. A third shown in Texas described policies to expand health-care coverage as “radical.”

Open this photo in gallery A Congressional Leadership Fund ad juxtaposes images of migrants with a tornado. The ad targets Abby Finkenauer, an Iowa Democrat elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in November's midterms.

Open this photo in gallery Another ad targets 'radical environmental regulations' and singles out Katie Hill, a California Democrat who also won election last fall.

Encana did not respond to questions on why it made the donations. The Republicans have generally favoured looser environmental regulations and the construction of oil and gas pipelines.

U.S. subsidiaries of the Stars Group, a Toronto online gambling outfit that runs PokerStars, also donated corporate money to the Congressional Leadership Fund, writing a US$50,000 cheque in October, 2017. Stars further gave US$50,000 to Our Atlantic City, a Super PAC that backed the successful mayoral bid of Frank Gilliam in the New Jersey gambling mecca, and US$25,000 to 35th Inc., a group supporting the Senate candidacy of Republican Patrick Morrisey in West Virginia.

Our Atlantic City was accused during the mayoral race of backing an operation that delivered ballots premarked for Democratic candidates to voters, and attracted controversy for a Facebook video that tenuously tried to link one of Mr. Gilliam’s opponents to an alleged heroin dealer.

The Stars Group, which declined to comment for this story, has a partnership with Atlantic City’s Resorts Casino Hotel to offer online sports betting and casino gambling. One Stars vice-president, Nicholas Menas, had a spot on Mr. Gilliam’s transition team. Stars is also expanding into several more states, including West Virginia.

Sleepy Creek Lands LLC, one of the holding companies for a Florida cattle ranch owned by auto-parts magnate Frank Stronach, gave US$25,000 to New Republican PAC, a group backing Rick Scott’s Senate campaign. The Stronach Group did not respond to a request for comment.

The most generous political action committee run by a Canadian-owned firm was that of WSP Global, a Montreal engineering and design company, which spent US$307,000.

Its largest single donation was US$25,000 to the campaign against Proposition Six, a referendum that would have abolished a California gas tax that pays for road and bridge construction. The group No On Prop 6’s ads warned that repealing the tax would “attack the safety” of the state’s highways and “put lives at risk” from crumbling infrastructure.

“WSP has a long history of supporting candidates and measures that invest in infrastructure,” said Jayanti Menches, a senior vice-president in WSP’s New York office, adding that decisions on campaign contributions were made exclusively by U.S. employees.

Open this photo in gallery A screengrab from WSP Global's ads against Proposition Six in California.

Other Canadian companies with U.S. units running PACs included Toronto-Dominion Bank (US$233,000), CGI Group Inc. (US$194,000), Bank of Montreal (US$179,000), Manulife Financial Corp. (US$163,000), Resolute Forest Products (US$109,700), Barrick Gold Corp. (US$80,500), Royal Bank of Canada (US$59,000), Sun Life Financial Inc. (US$56,000) and Bombardier Inc. (US$45,500.)

U.S. employees of Canadian-controlled firms also made donations directly, without going through company committees. By far, the biggest individual spender was Robert Reynolds, the American chief executive of Putnam Investments, a Boston-based subsidiary of Winnipeg’s Great-West Lifeco and Montreal’s Power Financial Corporation. Mr. Reynolds gave more than US$1.2-million to Republican groups, including the Congressional and Senate Leadership Funds.

Jon Goldstein, a spokesman for Putnam, said donations from Mr. Reynolds and the company’s PAC (US$50,000) were meant to support candidates who favour “rapid economic growth” and oppose “excessive regulation.” The GOP has cut corporate taxes and last year slashed regulations on the financial sector by rolling back parts of the Dodd-Frank regulations meant to avoid a repeat of the 2008 financial crisis.

Asked whether Mr. Reynolds and the company agreed with the Congressional Leadership Fund’s more inflammatory assertions – painting immigrants as criminals, for instance – he wrote in an e-mail: “The support of any political organization or candidate is not an indication that we agree with all views expressed, including advertising campaign messages.”

Seth Kursman, a Resolute vice-president who helps run the pulp and paper company’s PAC, argued that fears of foreign influence on the U.S. system are unfounded, at least in the case of his business. Resolute’s PAC donations are made for the benefit of American workers, he says, and decisions on who to support are taken by a committee made up of representatives from the company’s American mills.

“The employees who are giving this, and the interests they are protecting, are U.S.,” said Mr. Kursman, who is himself American. “It’s our American employees who are contributing the dollars and it’s not a group of Canadians sitting around the table who are deciding where that money is going, either.”

But Brendan Fischer of the Campaign Legal Center, a Washington-based campaign-finance advocacy group, contends that foreign owners still hold sway indirectly.

“Any U.S. national working for a foreign corporation is going to know which candidates the foreign owners want to support and what policies they back,” he said.

The Canadian companies, for their part, face another ethical problem: the fact that their corporate empires are sometimes backing political tactics they would not countenance back home.

Richard Leblanc, a York University expert on corporate governance and ethics, said that – even if the campaigns themselves are several steps removed from a Canadian head office – the companies should be concerned about their brands being tied to incendiary political messaging.

“The parent company is responsible for the conduct and actions of the subsidiary,” he said. “It’s a matter of reputational risk and internal controls. The question should be: ‘Do we want to be associated with this, in a situation where we don’t control the content?' ”