There were accusations of corruption, fascism and lies. Two people argued over which had done the most to censor LGBTQ issues in schools. At times, there was so much shouting that no one could be heard amid the cacophony.

The fourth Republican presidential candidates’ debate on Wednesday was the loudest and most raucous yet, often spinning out of control as its moderators struggled to maintain order.

The slimmed-down field consisted of four candidates after several contenders from earlier tilts either quit the race or failed to meet polling and fundraising requirements to take part. But as with previous rounds, the runaway favourite for the GOP nomination, former president Donald Trump, was a no-show.

The event was also marred by tech issues: its host was the smaller NewsNation channel and its livestream, broadcast by Rumble, sometimes froze and, at one point, went off-air for several minutes.

With the first primaries and caucuses just six weeks away, here are three takeaways from the latest Republican battle royale.

Ramaswamy the insult machine

He may poll only in single digits but Vivek Ramaswamy, the 38-year-old entrepreneur who has never previously held elected office, continued his quest to upstage his more seasoned competitors with a steady stream of personal attacks. He also threw in a string of conspiracy theories for good measure.

As he has in previous debates, Mr. Ramaswamy mostly trained his fire at Nikki Haley, the former South Carolina governor and United Nations ambassador. She is his most obvious ideological foil: a Reaganite Republican, Ms. Haley argues for strong U.S. involvement in international affairs while Mr. Ramaswamy is a nationalist isolationist in the mold of Mr. Trump.

She has also been the breakout star of the debates, gaining polling momentum and donors as she aims to present herself as the only viable GOP alternative to Mr. Trump.

First, Mr. Ramaswamy accused Ms. Haley of being “corrupt” and a “puppet” of corporate interests. Then, he accused her of emulating 1984 for wanting internet trolls to be identified by name. “The only person more fascist than the Biden regime right now is Nikki Haley,” he said.

Later, he mocked her assertion that Hamas’s attacks on Israel were tantamount to an attack on the U.S. by offering to “have my three-year-old son show you” where the two countries are on a map. He also challenged her to name three provinces in eastern Ukraine (“look at the blank expression, she doesn’t know”) and held up a legal pad with “Nikki = corrupt” written on it, to a chorus of boos.

Ms. Haley initially laughed off Mr. Ramaswamy’s insults, saying she was “loving the attention” and he was “just jealous” of her fundraising prowess. Eventually, she opted to ignore him. Asked whether she wanted to fire back at his corruption accusations, she said “no, it’s not worth responding to him.”

Mr. Ramaswamy also tried to play to the fringiest elements of Mr. Trump’s base with one rambling statement that declared his belief in numerous outlandish conspiracies. He declared that the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 “was an inside job” and endorsed Great Replacement Theory, the white nationalist idea that the U.S.’s political system is attempting to replace white, native-born Americans with non-white immigrants.

Christie unloads on Trump, Ramaswamy, DeSantis and ‘Voldemort’

New Jersey Governor Chris Christie fired back at one of Mr. Ramaswamy’s tirades by accusing him of wanting to hand over Ukrainian territory to Russia. When Mr. Ramaswamy attempted to shout him down, Mr. Christie talked over him.

“This is the fourth debate that you would be voted in the first 20 minutes as the most obnoxious blowhard in America, so shut up for a little while,” Mr. Christie said.

The exchange rapidly devolved into a screaming match between the two men and the three moderators, broadcasters Megyn Kelly and Elizabeth Vargas, and writer Eliana Johnson.

The same thing happened again when Florida Governor Ron DeSantis tried to dodge a question about whether he believed Mr. Trump was fit for office.

“Is he fit? Ron, is he fit? Is he fit, Ron?” Mr. Christie repeatedly goaded him. “He’s afraid to answer.”

An erstwhile ally of Mr. Trump’s, Mr. Christie has made the threat he says Mr. Trump poses to the U.S.’s constitutional system central to his campaign. He accused the rest of the contenders of being cowed by the former president, who holds a roughly 40 per centage point lead in most polls of Republican voters. At one point, Mr. Christie described Mr. Trump as “Voldemort,” the Harry Potter villain who shall not be named.

“If you’re afraid to offend Donald Trump, then what are you going to do when you sit across from President Xi? When you sit across from the Ayatollah? When you sit across from Putin?” he said, referring to the leaders of China, Iran and Russia.

Mr. Christie described Mr. Trump as a “dictator” and a “bully,” and speculated that he will likely be a convicted felon by election day and therefore unable to vote because of the criminal charges he faces for trying to overturn the 2020 election.

“He is unfit,” Mr. Christie said. “This is a guy who just said this past week that he wants to use the department of justice to go after his political enemies.”

The culture wars take centre stage

Mr. DeSantis and Ms. Haley, who are battling for second place behind Mr. Trump, spent much of the debate trying to outdo each other on the culture war front.

The Florida Governor, who has built his political brand on picking fights with LGBTQ people, used his opening response to accuse Ms. Haley of not doing as much as him to stop underage transgender people from receiving gender-affirming care. Mr. DeSantis referred to such care as “genital mutilation” and “child abuse.”

“He continues to lie about my record,” replied Ms. Haley. She said Mr. DeSantis’s legislation banning classroom discussions of sexual orientation and sexual identity was insufficiently restrictive because it initially only covered grades one through three.

“The Don’t Say Gay bill doesn’t go far enough,” she said, adding that such LGBTQ issues “shouldn’t be talked about in schools.”

The pair also accused each other of being overly friendly with the Chinese government, exchanges which again prompted Ms. Haley to say Mr. DeSantis was lying.

Mr. DeSantis entered the race as the odd-son favourite to challenge Mr. Trump for the nomination, but has seen his campaign falter as Ms. Haley’s has gathered momentum. In recent weeks, donors have abandoned him.