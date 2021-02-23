Trudeau, Biden pledge to create continental alliance to tackle climate change

Open this photo in gallery U.S. President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken listen as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a virtual bilateral meeting, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in Washington. Evan Vucci/The Associated Press

Justin Trudeau and Joe Biden vowed to form a North American alliance to battle climate change at their first bilateral summit Tuesday, as they sought to reset the relationship between the two countries after four years of former president Donald Trump’s belligerence and isolationism.

Speaking at the start of the meeting, held via video link because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Prime Minister referred to the U.S. President as “Joe” and said he was “really excited” to work together on climate policy.

“U.S. leadership has been sorely missed over the past years,” Mr. Trudeau said.

Mr. Biden, holding his first bilateral sit-down since taking office last month, told Mr. Trudeau that the United States “has no closer friend than Canada.” In addition to climate, Mr. Biden said he wanted to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic, refugees, China and fighting for democratic values.

“As the leaders of the major democracies, we have a responsibility to prove that democracy can still deliver for our people. There are a lot of leaders around the world who are trying to make the argument autocracy works better,” said Mr. Biden, flanked by the U.S. and Canadian flags at the end of a long conference table.

The pair are unveiling a U.S.-Canada Partnership Roadmap. The plan contains marching orders for key cabinet ministers to start working together on six areas: the pandemic; climate change; the economy; diversity; security; and international alliances.

Environmental cooperation is expected to be the central focus of the meeting, said two Canadian government sources with knowledge of the agenda ahead of the summit. Mr. Trudeau was also expected to use the sit-down to push for U.S. leadership on China’s detention of China’s detention of Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, they said.

Cabinet ministers will be instructed to start work on green-energy strategies, one senior Canadian official said. Mr. Trudeau’s aim is to drum up more cross-border business for Canadian companies specializing in renewables and green technologies, said the other government source, such as exporting hydroelectric power or building electric vehicles for the U.S. market.

The roadmap outlines a “high-level climate ministerial” group that will find ways the two countries can work together to cut greenhouse-gas emissions and more aggressively implement the Paris Agreement on climate change.

The officials were granted anonymity by The Globe and Mail in order to learn the details of closed-door discussions.

The meeting, scheduled to last less than two hours, also includes Vice-President Kamala Harris, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland and 15 other cabinet members between the two governments.

The roadmap also includes a commitment to “modernize” NORAD in a bid to bolster continental defence, particularly in the Arctic, and a plan to re-establish a cross-border crime forum to help police forces co-operate better. It also contains commitments reaffirming support for international bodies such as the World Health Organization, the United Nations, the WTO, NATO and the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing network.

The summit is an early attempt by Mr. Biden to make good on his promise to restore U.S. leadership in the world by mending fences with allies. And it opened with a chummy tone: Ms. Harris reminisced about her time growing up in Montreal, and Ms. Freeland described her pride at Ms. Harris becoming the first woman elected vice president. Mr. Biden, meanwhile, joked that he had once spent five years failing to learn French. “Every time I tried to speak it, I made such a fool out of myself,” he said.

But that friendliness has not prevented tensions between Washington and Ottawa from surfacing. Mr. Biden, for instance, has left in place Mr. Trump’s policy of not exporting U.S.-made vaccine supplies, leaving Canada with no alternative as its European supply has slowed to a trickle over the past month. And the President cancelled the Keystone XL pipeline project on his first day in office.

Before the meeting Tuesday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Mr. Biden had no plans to let Canada access vaccine doses.

“I don’t anticipate that. No,” she said. “The President’s first priority is ensuring every American is vaccinated. Our focus right now is getting shots in arms at home.”

Ms. Psaki said the administration was still considering Canada’s request for an exemption from Mr. Biden’s planned tougher Buy American rules.

“We’re still evaluating the application of that and how it will apply. I don’t expect him to make any commitments during the meeting today,” she said.

The Canadian government sources said nothing has been settled on Buy American and it was not likely to be a significant topic of discussion Tuesday. Mr. Biden promised Mr. Trudeau during a telephone call last month that Canada would be consulted, the officials said, and that is still happening.

The President has announced that he will tighten the rules by requiring more U.S.-made content in government infrastructure projects, but his administration has yet to finalize the regulations spelling out how this will work.

Also uncertain is whether Mr. Biden will agree to do more for Mr. Kovrig and Mr. Spavor. The two Canadians have been detained in China for more than two years, apparently in retaliation for Canada serving a U.S. arrest warrant on Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou. Mr. Trudeau is expected to ask the U.S. to do more to for their release, either by putting pressure on China or as part of a deal resolving the case against Ms. Meng, who is accused of bank fraud related to the violation of U.S. sanctions against Iran.

On Monday, the House of Commons passed a Conservative Party motion labelling China’s repression of Uyghurs a genocide. Mr. Trudeau and most of his cabinet skipped the vote in a bid to avoid angering Beijing.

The senior Canadian official stressed that Canadians should not expect significant announcements out of the meeting, noting that Mr. Biden has been President for little more than a month. But Ottawa is optimistic that Mr. Trudeau and Mr. Biden will make progress, as they are largely aligned ideologically.

The meeting is a substitute for the President’s first foreign trip, which traditionally entails visiting Canada. In 2017, Mr. Trump and Mr. Trudeau also altered the tradition because Mr. Trudeau feared that Mr. Trump would be greeted by protests in Ottawa; instead, the Prime Minister visited the White House the month after Mr. Trump took office.

The relationship was often acrimonious, with Mr. Trump accusing Canada of cheating his country on trade. He slapped tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum and repeatedly threatened to end free trade. Mr. Trudeau retaliated with tariffs on a wide range of U.S. consumer goods. Mr. Trump also insulted Mr. Trudeau on Twitter and at rallies.

David MacNaughton, Canada’s ambassador to the U.S. during those years, said every issue required separate wrangling with Mr. Trump. With Mr. Biden, by contrast, building goodwill early on could pay dividends down the road, he said.

“Trump was totally transactional. Just because you did a deal on one thing one day, you didn’t get any credit notes on the next one. Every single thing was a transaction, and a transaction in which he had to be seen to win,” Mr. MacNaughton said in an interview. “Biden’s more relationship-focused: You scratch my back, I’ll scratch yours.”

