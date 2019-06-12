Trudeau to meet Trump at White House to talk trade, Canadians detained in China

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is tentatively scheduled to meet U.S. President Donald Trump on June 20 at the White House to seek his help pressing China to release two detained Canadians and coordinate the ratification of the new continental free-trade deal.
Mr. Trudeau, who hopes to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit in Japan at the end of this month, wants to coordinate with Mr. Trump on the issues that will be raised at the meeting of major industrialized economies.
A top priority is enlisting Mr. Trump’s help pressing Mr. Xi to let entrepreneur Michael Spavor and former diplomat Michael Kovrig walk free, said a senior government source. Mr. Spavor and Mr. Kovrig have been held by China since December on espionage-related charges, kept in solitary confinement and subjected to daily interrogations. Their detentions are widely seen as retaliation for Canadian authorities serving a U.S. arrest warrant on the CFO of technology company Huawei.
The renewed push to release the detained men comes as authorities in Hong Kong cracked down on protesters demanding the withdrawal of an extradition treaty that would make it easier for Chinese authorities to seize people from the territory.
The Canadian official, who was not authorized to speak publicly about the trip, said the White House meeting grew out of the positive feelings that resulted from a deal last month to end U.S. tariffs against Canadian steel and aluminum.
Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland travelled to the U.S. capital Wednesday to meet with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and members of Congress.
Mr. Pompeo’s office said the pair discussed Beijing at length. The Trump administration has been pressing Canada to follow its lead and ban Huawei from its rollout of next-generation 5G technology over fears the firm could use its access to pass intelligence back to Chinese spy agencies.
“They agreed China’s actions are damaging. Both leaders welcome results-oriented engagement with China that addresses Chinese behaviors of concern to both countries and emphasizes the importance of its respect for rule of law, human rights, and fair and reciprocal trade,” State department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement.
Mr. Trudeau will also use his meeting with Mr. Trump to discuss the implementation of the revamped North American free-trade agreement, which the Americans have dubbed the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement. The pact must be ratified by the U.S. Congress before taking effect and it is unclear whether the Trump administration can cut a deal with opposition Democrats to push the deal through.
The Trudeau government will not have parliament ratify the deal until the U.S. does, said one official. If necessary, Mr. Trudeau will have parliament called into a special session over the summer to make this happen.
“Minister Freeland has been quite clear that we will be monitoring, seeing what the United States as well as Mexico are doing. And then accordingly, if necessary, there are options that are always available,” Government House Leader Bardish Chagger told reporters Wednesday.
The White House visit with Mr. Trump would be Mr. Trudeau’s third. He previously visited the U.S. President in Feb. 2017 and Oct. 2017. Since then, relations between the two have been on a roller-coaster; during a nadir after the G7 summit in Quebec last summer, Mr. Trump called Mr. Trudeau “weak and dishonest” for retaliating against his tariffs, and repeatedly threatened to pull the U.S. out of NAFTA. The President’s tone has softened since the conclusion of USMCA talks last year, and he now regularly lauds Mr. Trudeau.
Canada first angered Beijing in December by arresting Huawei’s Meng Wanzhou as she changed planes in Vancouver. Canadian authorities were fulfilling an extradition request from the U.S., which accuses Ms. Meng of violating American sanctions on Iran. Days later, China detained Mr. Kovrig and Mr. Spavor.
In the months that have followed, China has begun banning and restricting the import of significant Canadian commodities including canola and beef, causing financial pain to Canadian farmers.
Mr. Trudeau has faced repeated calls from opposition Conservatives to speak directly with Mr. Xi. The Prime Minister said last week that he will do exactly that at the meeting on June 28 and 29.
“The opportunity to engage with the Chinese President directly is certainly something that we are looking at,” Mr. Trudeau said while speaking to reporters in France following Second World War D-Day commemorations. “We are going to highlight the processes and the engagement that Canada has with the world and the way China should engage with the world needs to remain, following the rules, principles and values that we’ve all agreed to.”
Former Canadian ambassador to China Guy Saint-Jacques says relations are now at their worst since Canada established diplomatic relations with Communist China in 1970. He predicted the Chinese will not let a meeting occur between Mr. Xi and Mr. Trudeau. He said it’s his understanding Canada filed a request to speak with Mr. Xi some time ago – and received no response.
“[Mr. Trudeau] has to try obviously [but] know a request has been sent into the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs requesting a meeting with Xi Jinping and there has been no answer,” Mr. Saint-Jacques said. “I think the Chinese entourage of Mr. Xi will do its utmost to ensure there is no encounter with Mr. Trudeau in the corridors of the G20."
Former Canadian ambassador to China, David Mulroney, said a meeting with President Xi poses risks as well as opportunities.
“A "no" from Xi is effectively the final word in the Chinese system, the guiding advice for the entire bureaucracy,” Mr. Mulroney said in an interview.
Mr. Mulroney said it’s possible that Chinese strongman will agree to a meeting at the G20 because he might believe the Prime Minister can be maneuvered to shut down the Meng extradition process.
“As long as the Chinese believe that they can intimidate us, they will pursue that path,” he said. “At this stage, the best approach for the PM would be to make it completely clear that Canada will not bend, and that the continued detention of our citizens will continue to discredit China.”
