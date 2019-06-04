 Skip to main content

U.S. Politics Trump administration imposes major new restrictions on U.S. travel to Cuba

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Trump administration imposes major new restrictions on U.S. travel to Cuba

WASHINGTON
The Associated Press
Comments

The Trump administration is imposing major new travel restrictions on visits to Cuba by U.S. citizens, including a ban on many forms of educational and recreational travel.

A Treasury Department statement says the U.S. will no longer allow the group educational and cultural trips known as “people to people” travel to the island.

Those “people to people” trips have been used by thousands of American citizens to visit the island even before the U.S. restored formal relations with the communist government in December 2014.

Story continues below advertisement

Treasury said Tuesday it will also deny permission for private and corporate aircraft and boats.

The administration says the measures are a response to what it calls Cuba’s “destabilizing role” in the Western Hemisphere, including support for the government of President Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter