 Skip to main content

Trump blasts Pelosi, LeBron James before Ohio campaign rally

Newsletters Subscribe Register Your account Your account AdChoices

Trump blasts Pelosi, LeBron James before Ohio campaign rally

Bridgewater, N.J.
The Associated Press

President Donald Trump is seizing on the prospect of Democrat Nancy Pelosi becoming House speaker again as he makes his pitch for Republican candidates.

Trump will travel Saturday to Ohio to hold a rally for state Sen. Troy Balderson, who is running in Tuesday’s special election for an open congressional seat against Democrat Danny O’Connor, the Franklin County recorder.

The rally comes hours after Trump denounced arguably Ohio’s favourite native son, basketball superstar LeBron James, who just opened a school for underprivileged children there.

Story continues below advertisement

Trump previewed his message for the Columbus-area rally with a tweet saying that while Balderson “is strong” on issues like crime and immigration, “his opponent is a puppet of Nancy Pelosi/high taxes.”

Pelosi, who would become speaker if the Democrats flip control of the House in November, has long been a Republican target.

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

If your comment doesn't appear immediately it has been sent to a member of our moderation team for review

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.