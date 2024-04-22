Trump case ‘a criminal conspiracy of fraud,’ prosecutors argue on day 1 of historic trial

The prosecution in Donald Trump’s hush-money trial cast his actions as election fraud in opening arguments Monday, painting his efforts to suppress accusations of infidelity as far more than a mere personal indiscretion or paperwork technicality.

At the start of the criminal proceedings, the first against a former U.S. president, assistant district attorney Matthew Colangelo played up the historic importance of the 34 charges against Mr. Trump now before a state court in Manhattan.

“This case is about a criminal conspiracy of fraud. The defendant, Donald Trump, orchestrated a criminal scheme to corrupt the 2016 presidential election,” Mr. Colangelo said. “Then, he covered up that criminal conspiracy by lying in his New York business records over and over and over again.”

Mr. Trump, who has pleaded not guilty, is accused of breaking campaign finance laws by arranging a US$130,000 payment to porn star Stormy Daniels two weeks before the election, to keep an alleged extramarital affair with her quiet. Prosecutors allege he hid the payment by disguising it as a legal expense.

The Manhattan case is the least serious of Mr. Trump’s four criminal indictments, which also include prosecutions for trying to overturn the 2020 election. But it may be the only one of those cases to be tried before the former president tries to recapture the White House in November.

The prosecution’s first witness, former tabloid publisher David Pecker, is expected to establish that he, Mr. Trump and Michael Cohen, Mr. Trump’s then-lawyer, crafted a “catch-and-kill” plan before the 2016 election to buy off people with embarrassing stories about the candidate.

Todd Blanche, Mr. Trump’s lead lawyer, used his opening to present several defences. At times, he argued there was nothing illegal about the payoff plan. At others, he suggested Mr. Trump was not directly involved in either the payments or the business records.

“President Trump is not on the hook for something Mr. Cohen may have done,” he said. “I have a spoiler alert: there’s nothing wrong with trying to influence an election. It’s called democracy.”

He also tried to pre-emptively discredit Mr. Cohen, who served time in federal prison after reaching a plea deal in 2018 related to the hush money. Mr. Blanche portrayed Mr. Cohen, expected to be one of the prosecution’s central witnesses, as determined to see his former boss “go to jail” so he could cash in with his podcast and book deals.

Mr. Colangelo repeatedly objected as Mr. Blanche characterized Ms. Daniels’s story of extramarital sex with Mr. Trump as “false” and “almost an attempt” to “extort.” The objections were mostly sustained by Judge Juan Merchan.

In his opening, Mr. Colangelo described anticipated evidence that Mr. Trump, Mr. Pecker and Mr. Cohen made their arrangement at Trump Tower in 2015, shortly after the real-estate mogul launched his presidential campaign.

“Those three men formed a conspiracy at that meeting to influence the election by concealing negative information about Mr. Trump to help him get elected,” Mr. Colangelo said.

On two occasions, Mr. Pecker’s company, American Media Inc., or AMI, bought the stories of people who said they had compromising information on Mr. Trump. The idea was not to publish the stories but to supress them by ensuring the people did not speak with anyone else.

In the case of Dino Sajudin, a former Trump Tower doorman who claimed Mr. Trump had an illegitimate child, AMI concluded the story was false. In another case, that of former Playboy playmate Karen McDougal, AMI paid out US$150,000 to stop her from speaking out about an alleged extramarital affair with Mr. Trump.

After Mr. Trump failed to pay AMI back, the next payoff came instead from Mr. Cohen, Mr. Colangelo said. This was in the case of Ms. Daniels, who says she had sex with Mr. Trump at a 2006 golf tournament. He denies it.

Mr. Cohen took the money out of his home equity line of credit and routed it through a shell company to Ms. Daniels’s lawyer. Mr. Trump subsequently paid him back with a string of US$35,000 cheques totalling US$420,000, meant to cover the payment, taxes, other expenses and a bonus for Mr. Cohen. The payments were booked by the Trump Organization as a legal retainer for Mr. Cohen.

The payment to Ms. Daniels broke electoral finance laws limiting the size of campaign contributions and requiring they be disclosed. Prosecutors maintain that Mr. Trump tried to cover this up by recording the repayment of the money as a retainer for Mr. Cohen.

Mr. Colangelo described several other pieces of evidence he expects to introduce. These include phone calls, e-mails and text messages between Mr. Pecker, AMI employees and Mr. Cohen arranging the payments, and a tape Mr. Cohen made of Mr. Trump discussing the scheme.

On at least two occasions, he said, the arrangements reached directly into the White House. Mr. Trump and Mr. Cohen finalized the repayment schedule at an Oval Office meeting in early 2017. That summer, the then-president invited Mr. Pecker to the White House for a celebration.

“The defendant hosted a thank-you dinner to thank Pecker and AMI for their contributions to his campaign,” he said.

AMI, which owns the National Enquirer and Us Weekly, among other titles, ultimately paid a fine as part of a deal with prosecutors over its role in the payments.

Mr. Pecker, a grinning, slim 72-year-old with slicked-back grey hair, told the court that his publications used “chequebook journalism” to land stories. Editors were authorized to spend up to US$10,000 with anything more requiring his authorization.

He said he was also directly involved in editorial decisions on what would run. “The only thing that matters is the cover of a magazine,” he said of his approach to journalism.

He was on the stand only briefly Monday before court broke early for Passover. His testimony is expected to continue Tuesday.