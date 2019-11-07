 Skip to main content

Trump denies report that he wanted Barr to publicly clear him on Ukraine call

WASHINGTON
The Associated Press
U.S. President Donald Trump and Attorney-General William Barr are seen during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House, in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 9, 2019.

Erin Scott/Reuters

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday denied a report that he wanted Attorney-General William Barr to hold a news conference to declare he broke no laws during a July phone call in which Trump pressed his Ukrainian counterpart to investigate Democrats.

Trump tweeted just after midnight that the story, first reported by The Washington Post, “is totally untrue and just another FAKE NEWS story with anonymous sources that don’t exist.”

And he continued to lash out at the press, declaring “The LameStream Media” to be the “Enemy of the People.”

The Post reported that Barr rebuffed the request, which came in September around the time the White House released a rough transcript of Trump’s July 25 call at the centre of the House impeachment probe. The paper, citing unidentified people familiar with the effort, said the request was relayed from the president to White House officials, and then to the Justice Department.

House Democrats are investigating Trump’s pressure on Ukraine to investigate political rivals as aid money was being withheld from the Eastern European country.

Trump insists he did nothing wrong.

“Just read the Transcript,” he wrote Thursday. “The Justice Department already ruled that the call was good.”

That appears to be a reference to a statement from the Justice Department in September announcing that the department’s Criminal Division “reviewed the official record of the call and determined, based on the facts and applicable law, that there was no campaign finance violation and that no further action was warranted.”

Barr famously held a news conference ahead of the release of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report into Russian election meddling. Barr painted what many saw as an overly flattering picture as it related to Trump and repeatedly declared investigators had found “no collision” between the Trump campaign and Russia, a point Trump had seized on to try to claim vindication.

While the appearance drew praise from Trump, it also raised alarms from critics already wary of his independence after Barr released a letter summarizing the reports’ conclusions, which Mueller later complained “did not fully capture the context, nature and substance” of the full report and led to “public confusion about critical aspects of the results of” the investigation.

