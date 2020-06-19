 Skip to main content
U.S. Politics

Trump ‘didn’t really like’ Trudeau, ordered TV attacks from staffers, alleges upcoming Bolton book

Adrian MorrowU.S. Correspondent
Washington
U.S. President Donald Trump “didn’t really like” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and ordered his staffers to disparage him in television interviews after the G7 summit in Charlevoix, Quebec, according to an explosive new memoir by Mr. Trump’s former national security advisor.

In the Room Where It Happened, John Bolton himself unloads on former prime minister Jean Chrétien for suggesting Canada release Huawei’s arrested CFO to appease the Chinese government.

The book, a copy of which was obtained by The Globe and Mail ahead of its publication next week, recounts a lengthy back-and-forth between Mr. Trump, Mr. Trudeau and French President Emanuel Macron as the leaders tried to agree on a joint communiqué at the Charlesvoix summit in June of 2018.

Mr. Trump “didn’t really like either Trudeau or Macron,” Mr. Bolton writes, and the three sparred in the meetings. Ultimately Mr. Trump agreed to a communiqué and left for a meeting with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un.

But once aboard Air Force One, he became enraged when Mr. Trudeau told his closing summit press conference that Canada would defend itself against Mr. Trump’s tariffs on steel and aluminium. The President took to Twitter to back out of the communiqué, Mr. Bolton recounts. Then, he told staffers planning to appear on weekend talk shows that they should use the air time to blast Mr. Trudeau.

“Just go after Trudeau. Don’t knock the others. ‘Trudeau’s a behind-your-back guy,’” Mr. Bolton quotes Mr. Trump telling economic adviser Larry Kudlow. He and other advisers dutifully took shots at Mr. Trudeau on TV. In one interview, trade advisor Peter Navarro repeatedly referred to “weak and dishonest Justin Trudeau” and said he would go to “hell” for crossing Mr. Trump.

In another part of the book, Mr. Bolton takes aim at Mr. Chrétien who, The Globe has previously reported, privately floated the idea of releasing Meng Wangzhou to get China to release two Canadians arrested in apparent retaliation for Ms. Meng’s arrest. The RCMP arrested Ms. Meng in Vancouver in late 2018 on a U.S. warrant for violating sanctions on Iran.

Mr. Bolton says Mr. Chrétien was “never a friend of the U.S.” and argued that “Canada should simply not abide by our extradition treaty.” Mr. Bolton, a foreign policy hawk who favours more American intervention around the world, worked for the Bush administration when Mr. Chrétien refused to join the invasion of Iraq.

The Canadian government dismissed Mr. Chrétien’s suggestions on Ms. Meng. She remains on bail in Vancouver awaiting a decision on the U.S. extradition request.

