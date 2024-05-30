Jury finds Donald Trump guilty on all 34 counts in hush-money trial

Open this photo in gallery: Former U.S. President Donald Trump leaves the courthouse after being found guilty in his hush-money trial at Manhattan Criminal Court on May 30, 2024, in New York.Justin Lane/The Associated Press

Donald Trump is guilty on all 34 counts of doctoring business records to cover up a hush-money scheme before the 2016 election, a New York jury has decided, handing down the first criminal conviction of a former U.S. president mere months before he aims to recapture the White House.

Mr. Trump was convicted of falsifying business records to hide a US$130,000 payoff to porn star Stormy Daniels. The seven-man, five-woman jury, which deliberated for a day-and-a-half, found that the falsifications were made in order to further a violation of campaign-finance law, making the charges felonies. Prosecutors had argued the payment was meant to help Mr. Trump’s presidential bid, and was therefore an illegal campaign contribution.

The conviction could result in prison time for the former president, but any sentence will likely be stayed pending appeal – and an appeal probably wouldn’t be decided until after the Nov. 5 election date.

It all means that when U.S. voters go to the polls, they will have to decide whether to be governed by a convicted felon. But it remains to be seen what effect, if any, the verdict will have on the neck-and-neck rematch between Mr. Trump and President Joe Biden.

“This was a disgrace. This was a rigged trial,” Mr. Trump told reporters in the hallway outside the courtroom shortly after the verdict. “This is long from over.”

Moments later, his campaign put out a fundraising appeal under his name declaring “I am a political prisoner!” in all caps and asking for money to stop “total tyranny”.

Open this photo in gallery: Observers react after former U.S. president Donald Trump was convicted by a jury on May 30, 2024, in New York.Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Justice Juan Merchan will sentence the former president on July 11, just four days before the Republican National Convention will gather in Milwaukee to formally nominate him for president. There is nothing in U.S. law that prevents someone convicted of a crime from being elected president.

The jury deliberated part of the day on Wednesday and all day Thursday. Justice Merchan was just about to dismiss jurors for the day at 4:30 p.m. when they instead informed him that they had reached a verdict.

Mr. Trump also faces three other criminal prosecutions: two, one federal and one at the state level, for trying to overturn the 2020 election and one federal indictment for refusing to return classified documents after he left office. Those trials, however, are unlikely to start before the vote this year. If he returns to the presidency, Mr. Trump is expected to have the federal cases stopped and attempt to have the state cases stayed.

Formally, the Biden administration was cautious, with White House Counsel’s Office spokesperson Ian Sams saying: “We respect the rule of law, and have no additional comment.” But Mr. Biden’s re-election campaign wasted no time arguing that the conviction raised the stakes in the President’s bid to keep Mr. Trump from returning to office.

“In New York today, we saw that no one is above the law,” communications director Michael Tyler said in a statement, accusing Mr. Trump of “running an increasingly unhinged campaign of revenge and retribution.”

Biden’s campaign also blasted out an e-mail soliciting donations. “There’s only one way to keep Donald Trump out of the Oval Office: At the ballot box,” said a message from Mr. Biden.

The historic hush-money case, which marked the first time a former president had faced a criminal trial, unfolded over the past month and a half in a Lower Manhattan courtroom. It concerned a plot to stop Ms. Daniels from going public with her story of sex with a married Mr. Trump. The court heard that Mr. Trump wanted the tale suppressed to avoid damaging his 2016 presidential bid.

His defence maintained that there was nothing illegal about the payoff and that Mr. Trump’s direct involvement in it was not proven.

Michael Cohen, who was Mr. Trump’s lawyer and fixer at the time, made the payment to Ms. Daniels the month before the 2016 election and was later paid back by Mr. Trump. Ms. Daniels signed a non-disclosure agreement meant to stop her from repeating her story about the adulterous liaison, which she says happened at a 2006 celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe. Mr. Trump denies that he had sex with Ms. Daniels.

Mr. Trump, the court heard, paid Mr. Cohen back with a series of cheques over the following year. In Mr. Cohen’s invoices, Mr. Trump’s cheques and his company’s books, the payments were recorded as a legal retainer. District Attorney Alvin Bragg charged that this amounted to a deliberate falsification meant to disguise the true purpose of the money.

Mr. Cohen previously admitted the payment was an illegal campaign contribution and pleaded guilty to breaking federal elections laws. Mr. Trump was not charged federally, but the election-law violation was used by prosecutors to upgrade the state documents charges from misdemeanours to felonies. They cast the payment as part of a larger scheme to “corrupt” the election by suppressing negative stories about Mr. Trump.

Open this photo in gallery: Supporters of Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. president Donald Trump react outside Manhattan criminal court after a verdict was read on May 30, 2024.Cheney Orr/Reuters

David Pecker, the former publisher of the National Enquirer, testified that his supermarket tabloid business paid two other people, former Playboy bunny Karen McDougal and former Trump Tower doorman Dino Sajudin, to keep their stories about Mr. Trump quiet. Mr. Pecker also admitted to fabricating negative stories about Mr. Trump’s political opponents.

All of it, Mr. Pecker said, was done as part of an agreement between himself, Mr. Trump and Mr. Cohen to help Mr. Trump win the election. Mr. Pecker’s former company paid a fine for breaking elections laws.

Mr. Trump will have to return to court for sentencing. The maximum penalty for each count of the indictment is four years in prison. He will also almost certainly appeal the verdict and ask that his sentence be stayed until the case is decided.

Randy Zelin, an expert in white-collar crime, said that, ahead of Mr. Trump’s sentencing, probation officers would investigate the defendant and prepare a sentencing recommendation report for the judge.

In Mr. Trump’s case, Mr. Zelin, a criminal defence lawyer who lectures in law at Cornell University, said a conviction would be unlikely to result in prison time. “As a first-time offender for what is, ostensibly, a victimless crime, you’d probably be looking at a conditional discharge or maybe probation,” he said.

Probation would likely mean simply checking in periodically with a probation officer for several years and staying out of trouble, he said. “It is not a terribly onerous thing to do.”

Open this photo in gallery: People react outside Manhattan Criminal Court in New York after former U.S. president and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump was convicted in his criminal trial on May 30, 2024.CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/Getty Images

John Coffee, a Columbia University law professor, said that, while under normal circumstances a case such as Mr. Trump’s – concerning a 77-year-old defendant convicted of a non-violent first-time offence – would not result in prison time, this case may be different.

“However, this is not a normal case. The judge may feel it’s important to reinforce that ancient precept that no man is above the law by giving a nominal sentence of six months or less,” he said. Mr. Trump’s aggravation of Justice Merchan by repeatedly and publicly calling him “corrupt” during the trial could also factor in.

Mr. Trump would have two different levels of appeal under New York state law. He could also try to take the case to the U.S. Supreme Court, Prof. Coffee said. All of this will likely push proceedings until after the election.

More uncertain is how the conviction will scramble the election.

It could bolster Mr. Biden’s efforts to reassemble his broad, 2020 voting coalition, which ran from moderate Republicans to self-described socialists, through their mutual opposition to Mr. Trump. Polling has suggested that moderates, in particular, could have their votes swayed by the outcome of the former president’s criminal troubles.

Elaine Kamarck, a fellow at the Brookings Institution think tank in Washington, said the most significant electoral effect of the trial may not actually come from the verdict. Rather, the detailed accusations of infidelity aired in court could turn some female voters away from Mr. Trump.

“The picture that comes out of the trial is of a very sleazy guy who had an affair while his wife was home with a baby and told people he didn’t care about her, that what he cared about was the election,” she said.

The country has seen a similar effect before. Ms. Kamarck, who worked in the White House during Bill Clinton’s administration, pointed to Mr. Clinton’s affair with an intern as a contributing factor in Al Gore’s narrow loss in the subsequent presidential election: Mr. Gore, Mr. Clinton’s vice-president, lost significantly among married women, an important demographic for his Democratic Party, she said.

The legal arguments in Mr. Trump’s cases may be difficult for the public to grasp, she said, but the basic story in this case was easily comprehensible. “People may not understand the connection between this and elections law,” she said. “But this narrative is a slam dunk.”

Over the objections of Mr. Trump’s lawyers, Ms. Daniels’s testimony went into detail about the alleged sex, including that the real estate magnate, she said, did not wear a condom, and that she felt an “imbalance of power” during the encounter.

Mr. Trump’s party lined up behind him in the hours following the verdict.

Mike Johnson, the Republican House speaker, called it “a shameful day in American history,” writing on X that the verdict was “predicated on the testimony of a disbarred, convicted felon. This was a purely political exercise, not a legal one.”

Elise Stefanik, the Republican House conference chair and a possible vice-presidential running mate for Mr. Trump, called it a “zombie case,” in comments on X where she said: “from the start, the weaponized scales of justice were stacked against President Trump.”

At least one former Trump administration official, however, pleaded with his party to change course. “Today’s verdict is a fire-bell in the night,” John Bolton, Mr. Trump’s former national security adviser, warned on X. “The Republican Party now has one last chance to change course, and not nominate a convicted felon for President.”

Pollster Frank Luntz reported initial findings from a focus group he held to gauge reactions to the verdict. “The consensus: People are worried about violence,” he wrote on X.

Robert Reich, a former U.S. secretary of labour under Bill Clinton who is now a professor of public policy at the University of California, Berkeley, noted in a short video released on social media Thursday that “a criminal record like Trump’s would be a serious obstacle to getting any job in the White House, let alone the highest office in the land.”

Of the other cases against Mr. Trump, one, a federal prosecution for trying to overturn the election, is on hold in Washington while the Supreme Court decides Mr. Trump’s claim of absolute presidential immunity. If the court grants him even limited immunity, which it has signalled it might, proceedings would be delayed for months while further details of this are litigated.

The other federal case, over nuclear secrets and other classified documents stashed at Mr. Trump’s Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago, has also been put on indefinite hold after delays by Trump-appointed judge Aileen Cannon.

A state-level elections case in Georgia, meanwhile, is currently tied up in an appeal by Mr. Trump and his co-defendants to have the district attorney, Fani Willis, thrown off the file for having a relationship with one of the prosecutors.

If he returns to office, Mr. Trump could put pressure on the Department of Justice to drop the two federal cases and fire Jack Smith, the special counsel leading them. He may also argue that the state-level case should be stayed while he is in office so it doesn’t interfere with the functioning of the government.