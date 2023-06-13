The latest on Trump's court appearance in Florida Donald Trump’s lawyers have indicated the former president will voluntarily surrender at 3 p.m. to be formally charged. Trump faces 37 counts, including willful retention of national defence information and conspiracy to obstruct justice. The arraignment, though largely procedural, is the latest in an unprecedented public reckoning this year for Trump, who faces charges in New York arising from hush money payments during his 2016 presidential campaign as well as continuing investigations in Washington and Atlanta into efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 race. Trump, a 2024 candidate for the Republican nomination, is staying in the race and has scheduled a speech and fundraiser for Tuesday night at his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club. Find live updates below.

12:30 p.m.

Supporters and Protesters gather in Miami

Ahead of Donald Trump’s court appearance, Miami police kept groups of protesters back from the court. At one point, they ordered the evacuation of a media area in response to a potential threat.

Trump supporters and protesters gathered outside the federal courthouse where the former president would be appearing. But supporters were noticeably few hours before the appearance — far outnumbered by the hundreds of journalists from the U.S. and around the world who have converged on downtown Miami for the historic occasion.

The former president is expected to be fingerprinted on his arrest, but will not have a mugshot taken or be handcuffed, both procedures common for prisoners in the U.S. The proceedings inside the courtroom will not be broadcast, nor will reporters inside be allowed to relay information in real time, meaning it could take until after the hearing is finished for information to emerge.

– Adrian Morrow and Associated Press

12 p.m.

Trump set to surrender at a Miami courthouse today at 3 p.m.

Mr. Trump is scheduled to be charged this afternoon with mishandling classified documents and obstructing efforts to get them back, becoming the first former U.S. president to face a federal criminal indictment.

Mr. Trump is expected to surrender at a federal courthouse in Miami Tuesday afternoon, after spending the night at his golf club in nearby Doral. He will be arrested and charged ahead of a 3 pm arraignment. Both pro- and anti-Trump protesters gathered near the court.

Some details, including whether Mr. Trump will be handcuffed and photographed, are not yet clear, nor is it known who will preside over the proceedings. Aileen Cannon, a Trump-appointed judge who issued legal rulings last year that slowed down the investigation, has reportedly been assigned. But prosecutors could try to get the case moved to a different judge.

Mr. Trump is expected to be released after the appearance and will fly to his estate in Bedminster, N.J., where he plans to make an evening speech.

Trump to appear in federal court in Miami today, entering uncharted political territory

What are the charges Trump faces?

The former president faces 37 counts, including willful retention of national defence information and conspiracy to obstruct justice.

Federal special counsel Jack Smith‘s detailed indictment accuses Mr. Trump of taking at least 337 classified documents from the White House and stashing them at Mar-a-Lago, his Florida estate.

When the National Archives and the FBI tried to get the papers back, the indictment says, Mr. Trump deceived them and his own lawyers in a bid to keep the documents. On two occasions, he is accused of pulling out classified documents and showing them to people without security clearance.

What happens with the 2024 presidential election?

There is nothing stopping someone from running for or serving as president during a criminal prosecution or conviction. Mr. Trump vowed this past weekend to keep going even if he is found guilty. “I’ll never leave” the race, he said in an interview with Politico.

So far, most high-profile Republicans are backing him against the charges. Even Mr. Trump’s rivals for the presidential nomination, all of whom are far behind in the polls, have been reluctant to criticize him. Polling has consistently shown Mr. Trump in close competition with President Joe Biden in a rematch.

– Adrian Morrow