Trump escalates trade dispute with China, proposes $100-billion in new tariffs

President Donald Trump instructed the U.S. trade representative to consider slapping an additional US$100-billion in tariffs on Chinese goods on Thursday in a dramatic escalation of the trade dispute between the two countries.

Mr. Trump’s surprise move came a day after Beijing announced plans to tax US$50-billion in American products, including soybeans and small aircraft, in response to a U.S. move this week to slap tariffs on US$50-billion in Chinese imports.

And it intensified what was already shaping up to be the biggest trade battle since the Second World War. Global financial markets had fallen sharply as the world’s two biggest economies squared off over Beijing’s aggressive trade tactics. But they had calmed down Wednesday and Thursday on hopes the United States and China would find a diplomatic solution.

Story continues below advertisement

Instead, the White House announced after the markets closed Thursday that Mr. Trump had instructed the Office of the United States Trade Representative to consider whether US$100-billion of additional tariffs would be appropriate and, if so, to identify which products they should apply to. He has also instructed his secretary of agriculture “to implement a plan to protect our farmers and agricultural interests.”

“China’s illicit trade practices – ignored for years by Washington – have destroyed thousands of American factories and millions of American jobs,” the President said in a statement announcing the decision.

The latest escalation comes after Washington on Tuesday said it would impose 25-per-cent duties on US$50-billion worth of imports from China, and Beijing promptly retaliated by listing US$50-billion of products that it could hit with its own 25-per-cent tariffs. The Chinese list Wednesday included soybeans, the biggest U.S. export to China, and aircraft up to 41 tonnes in weight. Also on the list were American beef, whisky, passenger vehicles and industrial chemicals.

Earlier in the week, Beijing announced separate import duties on US$3-billion of American goods in response to the Trump administration’s duties on all steel and aluminum imports, including from China.

U.S. officials have sought to play down the threat of a broader trade dispute, saying a negotiated outcome is still possible. But economists warn that the tit-for-tat moves bear the hallmarks of a classic trade rift that could escalate. Tensions between the world’s two biggest economies have already rattled global stock markets.

U.S. trade representative Robert Lighthizer called China’s moved “unjustified” and said Mr. Trump’s proposal was an “appropriate response to China’s recent threat of new tariffs.”

“Such measures would undoubtedly cause further harm to American workers, farmers, and businesses,” he said in a statement. “Under these circumstances, the President is right to ask for additional appropriate action to obtain the elimination of the unfair acts, policies, and practices identified in USTR’s report.”

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The clash reflects the tension between Mr. Trump’s promises to narrow a trade deficit with China that stood at US$375.2-billion in goods last year and China’s ruling Communist Party’s development ambitions. Mr. Trump says China’s trade practices have caused U.S. factories to close causing the loss of American jobs.

Mr. Trump’s top economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, said earlier Thursday in an interview with Fox Business Network that negotiations were ongoing. But, he said, “at the end of the day, China’s unfair and illegal trading actions are damaging to economic growth, for the U.S., for China and for the rest of the world.”

He also called Mr. Trump “the first guy with a backbone in decades … to actually go after it. Not just whisper it, but to go after it with at least preliminary actions.”

But Senator Ben Sasse, a Nebraska Republican who is a frequent critic of Mr. Trump, called the escalation “the dumbest possible way” to punish China.

“Hopefully the President is just blowing off steam again but, if he’s even half-serious, this is nuts,” Mr. Sasse said in a statement. “Let’s absolutely take on Chinese bad behaviour, but with a plan that punishes them instead of us.”

Any additional tariffs would be subject to a public comment process and would not go into effect until that process is complete.

Story continues below advertisement

Associated Press

