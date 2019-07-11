 Skip to main content

U.S. Politics Trump lashes out on Twitter prior to ‘social media summit’ of mostly conservative groups

Subscribe
Register
My account
My account
AdChoices

Trump lashes out on Twitter prior to ‘social media summit’ of mostly conservative groups

Jill Colvin and Kevin Freking
WASHINGTON
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

U.S. President Donald Trump has long complained, without evidence, that companies such as Google, Twitter and Facebook are 'against me' and has threatened lawsuits to halt what he’s claimed is their bias against conservatives.

Evan Vucci/The Associated Press

U.S. President Donald Trump is lashing out at social media companies and the press ahead of a “Social Media Summit” he’s hosting at the White House that will bring together mostly conservative groups.

Trump’s Twitter messages Thursday morning included jabs at “certain companies,” the press and his Democratic rivals, whom he demeaned with schoolyard taunts. Trump predicted, without reason, the demise of the press and social media platforms if he loses to a Democrat in 2020 and hailed himself as “so great looking and smart, a true Stable Genius!”

The outburst came as Trump prepared for a conference that offers him a chance to play to his conservative base in the lead-up to the 2020 election. Trump has long complained, without evidence, that companies such as Google, Twitter and Facebook are “against me” and has threatened lawsuits to halt what he’s claimed is their bias against conservatives.

Story continues below advertisement

Google, Facebook and Twitter weren’t invited to the event, their representatives have confirmed.

Trump said in his tweets that a “big subject” of the summit would be “the tremendous dishonesty, bias, discrimination and suppression practiced by certain companies.”

“We will not let them get away with it much longer,” he said.

Trump has an estimated 61 million followers on Twitter and uses the platform on a near-daily basis to speak directly to his followers. He has a knack for tweeting outrageous, divisive or tongue-in-cheek missives that spur frenzied reactions from the mainstream press.

Trump, however, has accused Twitter, without evidence, of making it “very hard for people to join me” and “very much harder for me to get out the message.” He has suggested the companies may be acting illegally and should be sued by U.S. regulators.

He and some supporters also have accused other Silicon Valley companies of being biased against them. Accusations commonly levelled against the platforms include anti-religious bias, a tilt against those opposed to abortion and censorship of conservative political views. But while some company executives may lean liberal, they have long asserted that their products are without political bias.

Trump frequently lashes out at the press and did so again Thursday, tweeting that, “Fake News is not as important, or as powerful, as Social Media.” He went on to predict that outlets “will quickly go out of business” when he leaves office, even asserting that “Social Media would be driven out of business” if he loses in 2020 to one of his Democratic challengers.

Story continues below advertisement

Among the conservative organizations expected to participate in the White House meeting are Turning Point USA, a conservative non-profit; PragerU, short for Prager University, which puts out short videos with a conservative perspective on politics and economics; and the Heritage Foundation, a Washington think-tank.

Representatives for Facebook, Google and Twitter declined to comment specifically on Thursday’s meeting. But the Internet Association, the industry’s major trade group representing Facebook, Google and dozens of other companies, said the internet “offers the most open and accessible form of communication available today.”

Its members’ platforms “don’t have a political ideology or political bias,” the group’s president and CEO, Michael Beckerman, said in a statement. He added that the companies “succeed and grow by building a broad user base regardless of party affiliation or political perspectives.”

Twitter spokeswoman Katie Rosborough, in a statement, said Twitter enforces its “rules impartially for all users, regardless of their background or political affiliation.”

“We are constantly working to improve our systems and will continue to be transparent in our efforts,” the statement said.

Thursday’s conference raised questions about whether Trump would use the forum to signal tough actions ahead by his administration against the big companies in the areas of competition and privacy.

Story continues below advertisement

Big tech companies already are under closer scrutiny than ever by regulators and in Congress following a stream of scandals including Facebook’s lapses opening the personal data of millions of users to Trump’s 2016 campaign. A bipartisan push for new data privacy legislation has emerged in Congress. Regulators at the Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission are pursuing antitrust investigations of Facebook, Google, Apple and Amazon. The House Judiciary Committee has opened a bipartisan probe of the tech giants’ market dominance.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter