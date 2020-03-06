 Skip to main content

Trump names Rep. Mark Meadows his new chief of staff

Washington
The Associated Press
Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney (right) and Rep. Mark Meadows talk as they wait for U.S. President Donald Trump to speak to the media in the East Room of the White House on Feb. 6, 2020 in Washington, D.C. Meadows is replacing Mulvaney as Chief of Staff, Trump announced on March 6.

Mark Wilson/Getty Images

President Donald Trump on Friday named Rep. Mark Meadows as his new chief of staff, replacing Mick Mulvaney, who been acting in the role for more than a year.

Trump announced the staff reshuffle in Friday night tweets, saying Mulvaney would become the U.S. special envoy for Northern Ireland.

The long-rumoured move makes Meadows, who announced he was not seeking reelection for his House seat from North Carolina, effectively Trump’s fourth chief of staff since taking office in 2017.

The decision comes as the Trump administration has faced criticism for its handling of the novel coronavirus outbreak. Mulvaney had been leading the interagency response to the virus until Trump designated Vice-President Mike Pence to lead the whole-of-government effort more than a week ago.

