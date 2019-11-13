Trump pushed for ‘crazy’ plan to trade military aid for probes into Biden, U.S. diplomat says in hearing

The top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine says President Donald Trump orchestrated a “crazy” plan to ransom badly-needed military aid to push Kyiv into launching investigations of his political opponents.

In the first public hearing of a congressional impeachment inquiry, William Taylor detailed how Mr. Trump’s emissaries pressed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to announce the probes in a CNN interview under threat of not receiving nearly US$400-million to fight Russian-backed insurgents.

In one previously-undisclosed conversation, Mr. Taylor described how Mr. Trump asked one of his officials for an update on “the investigations,” and the official later confided that Mr. Trump “cares more about the investigations” than about actual U.S. policy in Ukraine.

“I wrote that withholding security assistance in exchange for help with a domestic political campaign in the United States would be crazy,” Mr. Taylor said of a text message he sent to other diplomats at the height of the drama. “I believed that then and I believe it now.”

The high-stakes hearings, in which Mr. Taylor appeared with George Kent, a State department official whose portfolio includes Ukraine, set the stage for potential articles of impeachment against Mr. Trump in the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives.

Most of the substance of Mr. Taylor’s and Mr. Kent’s testimony had already been revealed in closed-door depositions. But the dramatic public hearings have the potential to push public opinion against Mr. Trump by airing the narrative on live television.

In a July telephone conversation Mr. Trump asked Mr. Zelensky to investigate conspiracy theories concerning Joe Biden, one of his potential rivals in next year’s presidential election, and supposed Ukrainian help for the Democrats in the 2016 election.

The inquiry is trying to determine if this request – and Mr. Trump’s alleged ransoming of military aid – constitutes an abuse of power by soliciting foreign interference in the 2020 vote.

“The matter is as simple and as terrible as that,” Adam Schiff, the chairman of the House intelligence committee, said in his opening statement. “Our answer to these questions will affect not only the future of this presidency but…what kind of conduct or misconduct the American people may come to expect from their commander-in-chief.”

Mr. Taylor detailed how, from the time he arrived in Kyiv earlier this year, there was an “informal” back-channel between the Trump administration and Ukraine that circumvented normal diplomatic contacts. The back-channel included Rudy Giuliani, Mr. Trump’s personal lawyer; European Union Ambassador Gordon Sondland; Energy Secretary Rick Perry and Kurt Volker, the U.S. point-man on the insurgency in Ukraine.

The back-channel repeatedly pushed the Ukrainian government to launch the investigations Mr. Trump wanted, he said. At first, they tried to trade a White House invitation to Mr. Zelensky in exchange for the probes. On one occasion, he said, then-national security advisor John Bolton became so alarmed at this bartering that he shut down a meeting with Ukrainian officials when Mr. Sondland raised it, and referred to the proposed trade as “a drug deal.”

Over the summer, Mr. Trump ordered the military aid to Ukraine frozen. Mr. Taylor said he learned from Mr. Sondland, who was speaking with Mr. Trump, that the President would not release the aid until Mr. Zelensky publicly announced the investigation. Mr. Taylor said Mr. Sondland told him Mr. Trump felt Ukraine “owes him something” and had to “pay up” before he would “sign the cheque.” Mr. Sondland told Mr. Taylor that there was “no quid pro quo” but that the military aid depended on the investigation.

Mr. Taylor also revealed a conversation he said he only recently learned about from a member of his staff. The staffer, he said, overheard Mr. Sondland speaking by telephone with Mr. Trump the day after the President’s call with Mr. Zelensky. Mr. Trump asked Mr. Sondland about the investigations, Mr. Taylor said, and Mr. Sondland told him Ukraine was “ready to move forward.” Afterwards, the staffer asked Mr. Sondland what Mr. Trump thought of Ukraine.

“Ambassador Sondland responded that President Trump cares more about the investigations of Biden, which Giuliani was pressing for,” Mr. Taylor said.

That same day, Mr. Taylor said, he visited the front line of the Ukrainian fight against Russian-backed forces. A Ukrainian soldier was killed and four more were wounded that day, he said. “More Ukrainians would undoubtedly die without the U.S. assistance,” Mr. Taylor said.

Mr. Kent, for his part, undermined Mr. Trump’s argument that he had legitimate reasons to ask Mr. Zelensky to investigate Mr. Biden and the Democratic Party. Asked by Daniel Goldman, a lawyer for the Democrats on the committee, whether there were any grounds to believe Mr. Biden had committed wrongdoing in Ukraine, Mr. Kent said “none whatsoever.” He also said there was “no factual basis” for the conspiracy theory that Ukraine colluded with the Democrats in 2016.

“I do not believe the United States should ask other countries to engage in selective, politically-associated investigations or prosecutions against opponents of those in power,” Mr. Kent said.

Republican members of the committee repeatedly pointed out that Mr. Taylor had not spoken directly with Mr. Trump, and his understanding of the bartering of military aid came indirectly from Mr. Sondland. In his original congressional deposition, Mr. Sondland denied there was a quid pro quo between military aid and the investigations. But last week he changed his testimony, confirming that he had indeed told one of Mr. Zelensky’s aides that the military aid would not flow without the investigations.

The Republicans also insisted that there was good reason for Mr. Trump to ask Ukraine to investigate Mr. Biden and the Democrats.

Devin Nunes, the top Republican on the committee, repeated several conspiracy theories, saying that there should be a probe into “Ukraine’s election meddling against the Trump campaign” and complained of a “three-year-long operation by the Democrats, the corrupt media and partisan bureaucrats” to take down Mr. Trump.

The hearings continue Friday with Maria Yovanovitch, a former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine who says she was ousted by Mr. Giuliani and a former Ukrainian prosecutor after she pushed the prosecutor to do more to fight corruption. Next week, the committee will hear from Mr. Sondland, Mr. Volker, Jennifer Williams, Alexander Vindman, Tim Morrison, Laura Cooper, David Hale and Fiona Hill.

Once the hearings finish, House Democrats will decide whether to draft articles of impeachment. If one or more of these pass the House by a simple majority, Mr. Trump will face trial in the Republican-controlled Senate. It would take a two-thirds majority of senators to convict Mr. Trump and throw him out of office.

