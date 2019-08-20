 Skip to main content

U.S. Politics Trump says Jewish people who vote Democratic are disloyal

WASHINGTON
The Associated Press
U.S. President Donald Trump pauses while speaking during a meeting with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis in the Oval Office of the White House on Aug. 20, 2019, in Washington.

President Donald Trump says any Jewish people who vote Democratic show “either a total lack of knowledge or great disloyalty.”

Trump commented Tuesday amid his ongoing feud with Democratic congresswomen Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Rashida Tlaib (ruh-SHEE’-duh tuh-LEEB’) of Michigan. Trump has taken several steps favoured by Israel, while the Muslim lawmakers are outspoken critics of Israel’s treatment of the Palestinians.

Trump calls Omar a “disaster” for Jews and says he didn’t “buy” the tears Tlaib shed Monday as she discussed the situation.

At Trump’s urging, Israel last week blocked the pair from entering the country. Israel later agreed to a humanitarian visit for Tlaib to visit her grandmother who lives in the West Bank. Tlaib declined.

Recent polling shows that a majority of Jews identify as Democrats.

