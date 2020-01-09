Trump suggests Iranian missile responsible for Ukrainian airline crash; Trudeau to speak at 2 p.m.

U.S. President Donald Trump is suggesting that Iran shot down a Ukraine International Airlines flight full of Canadians that crashed near Tehran early Wednesday, killing all 176 people on board.

The President’s comments came amid media reports that U.S. officials believe an Iranian missile system accidentally downed the plane.

“I have my suspicions. I don’t want to say that because other people have those suspicions also ... somebody could have made a mistake on the other side,” Mr. Trump said at the White House Thursday after media reports emerged that the Iranians fired the missile by accident.

Mr. Trump said he did not buy Iran's contention that the crash was caused by engine failure.

“Some people say it was mechanical. Personally, I don’t think that’s even a question,” he said.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said he had 'suspicions' about the cause of the deadly crash in Iran, and called the airline disaster 'a tragic thing.' Reuters

The head of Iran's Civil Aviation Organization denied that the country had shot down the plane.

"Scientifically, it is impossible that a missile hit the Ukrainian plane, and such rumours are illogical," Iran's ISNA news agency quoted Ali Abedzadeh as saying.

A statement from the organization said that Iran had invited Canadian officials from the Transportation Safety Board to take part in the investigation.

The New York Times reported that Iran had also invited the U.S.'s National Transportation Safety Board to participate.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be speaking Thursday afternoon at 2 p.m. ET.

Newsweek, CBS, CNN and The Guardian all reported that U.S. officials believe the flight was mistakenly shot down by Iranian anti-aircraft missiles.

The country turned on its missile defence system to protect itself after it fired 22 missiles at American bases in Iraq, the media outlets reported, citing officials at the Pentagon and in U.S. and Iraqi intelligence. The system, however, apparently mistook Ukraine International Airlines flight 752 for a threat and shot it down, the reports said.

The majority of people on the flight – 138 – were heading to Canada, and at least 63 were Canadian citizens.

With tightening sanctions on Iran in recent years, members of the Iranian-Canadian community had come to depend on the Ukraine International route through Kyiv to reach Tehran affordably.

Iran's minister of road and urban development insisted to reporters in Tehran that only mechanical failure could explain the plane crash.

“There are rumours that a terrorist attack, explosion or shooting at the plane may have caused the incident, but they are not true. Technical failure has been the cause of the incident,” Mohammad Eslami said. “Had the rumours been true, the plane must have exploded up in the air, but that has not happened, because the plane caught fire due to technical failure. That first caused its communications and control systems to stop working, and subsequently resulted in the crash.”

With files from Reuters, Canadian Press

